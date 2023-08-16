Why Can’t You Sleep? Exploring the Reasons Behind Insomnia

Insomnia Can Affect People Even When They Feel More Tired: Here Are the Reasons Why You Can’t Sleep in These Cases

Being able to rest a sufficient and adequate number of hours is essential for the health of one’s body and mind. Unfortunately, there are situations in which it seems impossible to fall asleep, taking such a long time that it becomes frustrating. When you can’t sleep, there are always reasons behind this type of insomnia, and it is important to recognize and identify them to find the right solution.

Here are six reasons why you can’t fall asleep:

1. Behaviors that occur shortly before going to sleep: It is crucial to avoid eating shortly before bed, as well as consuming caffeine, alcohol, or smoking. Additionally, excessive screen time before bed, with its colors and lights, prevents the brain from relaxing and assisting in sleep.

2. Medications: Some medicines, such as those used to treat ADHD, depression, diet pills, diuretics, and laxatives, can make it difficult to fall asleep.

3. Chronic pain: Those who suffer from chronic pain, such as back pain, arthritis, and fibromyalgia, face difficulties in falling asleep due to the pain or frequent waking up during the night. Conditions like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and hormonal changes can also affect sleep and require medical attention.

4. Psychiatric disorders: People suffering from psychiatric disorders and mental illnesses often find it hard to fall asleep due to the disruption of their waking cycle caused by the disease. Those with depression, in particular, often develop insomnia.

5. Sleep disorders: Conditions like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea can prevent individuals from relaxing enough to fall asleep. Consulting a doctor is essential to finding the right way to address these disorders.

By contacting a doctor, individuals can understand the underlying reasons for their sleep difficulties and find appropriate solutions. Improving sleep quality is crucial for overall well-being and should not be neglected.

