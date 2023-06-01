Why constantly saying yes harms the psyche

The stranger sitting next to you on the train tells you in detail about his problems. You nod, although you’d rather doze off with music in your ears. Silence prevails in the job meeting when the question arises as to who will take the minutes. You report.

Perhaps you too are one of those people who always say “yes” when asked for something. Or who jump in on their own. Particularly nice, considerate, attentive, always there for others, self-sacrificing – perhaps these words describe your personality.

Good qualities – one would say from the gut. But they are not necessarily good for your mental health. At least not when the drive behind it is always to please everyone else. There is also a name for this pattern of behavior: People Pleasing.

Your own needs fall behind

“If I always give in to the wishes of others, I’m not following the compass of my own needs,” explains career consultant and author Martin Wehrle. The problem: We don’t have an infinite amount of time and energy. If the boss asks for overtime or the neighbor asks for help painting the walls, “then it goes off my time and energy account,” says Martin Wehrle.

It is elementary for mental health that the energy account is not constantly in the red. Because then we ignore our needs, important signals from body and soul. If we neglect them, the risk of mental illness increases.

Selfless and responsible people are therefore more likely to suffer from burnout. Andreas Hagemann, psychotherapist and medical director of the Haku private clinics in Eschweiler and Merbeck, also observes this.

Who is better, who is worse?

But that doesn’t mean that being nice per se harms us in the long run. According to Martin Wehrle, there is the concept of healthy niceness formulated by the Italian sociologist and economist Vilfredo Pareto (1848-1923). Healthy kindness means that at least one participant is better off and no one is worse off.

“If I do someone a favor and I’m fine with that favor, then there’s no problem,” summarizes Wehrle. “But: If I feel bad afterwards because I’ve gone beyond my limits, because I’m tired – then the calculation doesn’t add up.”

The Cons of Being Nice

Please everyone, don’t piss anyone off – this is so important to “People Pleasers” because they assume that’s the only way they’ll be liked. However, Martin Wehrle refers to study results from the USA, according to which nice and friendly people are often the less popular ones.

One reason: the less nice feel pressured by the nice. “Imagine you are standing in the checkout line at the supermarket and someone behind you lets someone else in front of you,” says Wehrle. “Then you might feel pressure to do the same.” In addition, nice people are more likely to have a secret agenda – i.e. use their niceness to get ahead in their job.

Speaking of work: Andreas Hagemann observes that people who say yes are particularly willing to be burdened at work. “When I want something done, I first go to the person I expect to do the work for me. Of course, this also increases the pressure of expectations, leading to a self-reinforcing downward spiral.”

That means: Saying no becomes more difficult the more often you say yes. According to Hagemann, those affected can fall into a victim role: Their niceness can be exploited by those around them.

Where does kindness come from

The psychotherapist also observes: “It is not uncommon for the roots of an exaggerated need for harmony to lie in childhood and upbringing.” We have experienced, for example, that we are rewarded when we meet the expectations of other people – for example those of our parents. This can lead to a tendency towards perfectionism.

And: “Being nice has an evolutionary component,” says Wehrle. “It used to be important to be allowed to stay in the Horde, otherwise we would have starved and died.” In order not to be rejected from the group, it was essential not to annoy others.

This makes it easier to differentiate

The good news: times have changed. But that doesn’t mean that the way out of People Pleasing is easy. The magic word is: demarcation. You should keep an eye on your own needs and pull the brakes with a “no” when our limits are exceeded. You have to practice that, over and over again.

This also includes lowering the demands and expectations on oneself. Psychotherapy can be an option for those who fail, says Hagemann.

Whether it’s overtime, helping a friend move, an invitation to a party: “Always take some time to think it over,” advises Martin Wehrle. In this way, you can avoid agreeing reflexively – and only then realizing that the decision is causing you rumblings in your stomach.

During the reflection period you should check whether you really want to do something. If your gut feeling says “no”, you should address it openly. Martin Wehrle mentions a thought that can help: “An honest no is better than a feigned yes. Basically, it’s pretty rude to others to pretend to have a will where there is none.”

Sometimes it can also help to write “yes” and “no” on slips of paper, lay them out on the floor and think: what attracts me more? “Most people immediately feel which pole has the stronger pull,” says Wehrle, who also uses this method in consultations.

And what if there is a headwind? Then the following applies: don’t buckle, but endure. And in the best case, make the experience that you can assert yourself with your no. Then a reward lures: “Self-efficacy, i.e. the feeling that I can influence things and not just be someone else’s plaything,” says Martin Wehrle.