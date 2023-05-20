Why Dacia cars are so cheap and real reliability and problems reported in the last 2 years

Dacia maintains a consolidated tradition of applying very reduced discount policies, clearly distinguishing itself from other manufacturers. In the case of Dacia cars, the gap was even more pronounced: two years ago, the average price was 25% lower than an equivalent European model, while it currently stands at 15%.

The price increase is also the consequence of the relaunch of the Dacia brand, which has introduced a new identity through the revision of the brand itself and of the trim versions, including the introduction of hybrid engines. Despite that, costs remain lower than the market average. Let us understand in this article:

Dacia cars, why they cost so little

What real reliability and quality for Dacia cars

Dacia cars, why they cost so little

Over the past 20 years, in the automotive market, the success stories they were rare. Some manufacturers have disappeared, others have recovered and still others are trying to revolutionize the automotive industry. But there are few who can boast of having created a brand from scratch and brought it to a leading position in Europe. In fact, there is the case of Dacia, the winning bet of the Renault group, which in 1999 acquired the Romanian brand with a clear vision: to exploit its skills and geographical position to market, in Eastern countries undergoing reconstruction , the cheapest notchback sedan on the market.

This was an extremely ambitious plan that prompted the French to adopt a “target cost” design approach, reversing the traditional rationale. The aim was to save money, without compromising reliability and safety, and this has become the main guideline in all phases of design.

Dacia cars are characterized by a reduced cost as they are produced in Romania, where labor costs are much lower than in other parts of the world. As mentioned above, this is a booming brand that has benefited from the deal with Renault. The engines are produced by the French companyallowing significant savings in production costs, given that the engine represents the most expensive component in the design and construction of a vehicle.

Naturally, the materials used are not of the highest quality, considering the affordable price of models like the Sandero or the Duster, but the price-performance ratio remains convincing in the current automotive environment.

Dacia has adopted a market strategy focused on high volume production of cars to sell at low prices. The results presented are proof that this strategy is working and it is to be expected that it will continue to be adopted in the future as well.

What real reliability and quality for Dacia cars

Il success of Dacia is based on a simple recipe: extremely low prices, reliable cars with a pleasant design, with a commercial approach characterized by transparency and essentiality. The secrets of Dacia’s success can be easily summarized: these are low-cost models, but with a more than sufficient level of quality. Especially in the higher trim levels, the level of comfort and satisfaction of both driver and passengers increases.

As for thereliability, we recall the recent recalls concerning Dacia Duster, the most successful model, by the manufacturer. If we analyze the history, we find recalls concerning a possible malfunction of the battery and the engine starter, a possible malfunction of the airbag, a possible problem with the rear suspension (in blue and yellow versions) and the possible inhibition of the ESM system.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, on the indication of the manufacturer, has reported possible malfunctions in the trailer light and a possible overheating of the electric circuit of the audible alarm. These are past cases, referring to a limited and specific number of models produced, and which Dacia has made its network of authorized workshops available to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.

The latest Euro Ncap test on Dacia Duster highlighted percentages that require further evaluation in terms of safety. This test is undoubtedly an important benchmark to consider, as the tests are recognized for their reliability. Among the reported deficiencies are the absence of front airbags, knee airbags, side thorax airbags, side pelvis airbags and an integrated child seat for the passengers.

It lacks knee airbags, side pelvis airbags, Isofix attachments and an integrated child seat for the front passenger. The driver, on the other hand, does not have knee airbags, side pelvis airbags, Isofix attachments, an integrated child seat and an airbag deactivation switch. The European Car Assessment Program awarded it a 3-star rating, recognizing the presence of a number of safety systems, such as the speed limiter.

At the same time, some are highlighted important absences, such as the active bonnet, the automatic emergency braking system for pedestrians, the urban AEB, the extra-urban AEB and the lane keeping assist system. The final judgment given is 3 stars.