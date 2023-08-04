Why Diets Don’t Work: A Revolution in Weight Loss Approaches

The Revolution Against Dieting: New Rules for Weight Loss

In a world obsessed with diets and calorie counting, a revolutionary approach to weight loss is gaining momentum. Recent studies have shown that traditional dieting methods do not work and can even be harmful. It’s time to break free from the slavery of weighing foods and calculating calories and embrace a new way of achieving a healthy weight.

Rule number one: chew your food. Numerous studies have found a correlation between obesity and poor chewing habits. People who do not chew their food properly are more likely to be overweight. A study comparing individuals who chewed 15 times per bite to those who chewed 40 times per bite revealed significant differences in hormone production. Longer chewing time led to lower levels of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates appetite, and higher levels of cholecystokinin and GLP1, hormones that suppress appetite and aid in weight loss. Therefore, chewing heavily reduces appetite and food cravings.

Rule number two: dine early in the evening. Research has shown that leaving a gap of at least 14 hours between the last meal of the day and breakfast can promote weight loss. It is also important to have a light dinner or even skip it altogether. An experimental study conducted on overweight women revealed that those who consumed a light dinner of only 200 kilocalories and a hearty breakfast lost weight, while those who had a light breakfast and a large dinner did not experience weight loss. To align with the natural rhythms of the sun, it is recommended to eat during the day and avoid late-night eating.

Rule number three: choose foods that support weight loss. Vegetables (excluding potatoes), whole grains (especially brown rice), wholemeal bread (not mixed with white flour), legumes, fruit, and nuts are all beneficial for weight management. These foods have high fiber content, which promotes satiety and nourishes the beneficial intestinal microbes. Legumes also slow down digestion and absorption of glucose, reducing the overall glycemic impact of the meal. While fruits should be consumed moderately, due to their sugar content, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, and pistachios can be enjoyed without guilt. Additionally, small doses of kefir, yogurt, and fermented vegetables contribute to a healthy microbiota.

Rule number four: limit consumption of foods that contribute to weight gain. Harvard University epidemiologists, based on their studies on US health workers, have compiled a list of “ultra-processed” foods that promote weight gain. The list includes chips, potatoes, sugary drinks, processed meats, red meats, unsweetened fruit juices, refined flours, commercial sweets, and butter. It’s important to note that the notion that carbohydrates make you fat and proteins help you lose weight is a misconception. Studies have shown that increasing whole grains and legumes while reducing sugars, potatoes, refined flours, and animal proteins leads to significant weight loss and metabolic improvements.

In the DIANA studies, participants achieved an average weight reduction of 4 kilograms in 5 months by following these principles. The key is to focus on consuming whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruit, and occasionally meat. Our society tends to consume excessive amounts of protein, particularly animal protein, which contributes to weight gain. Extreme high protein diets may initially result in weight loss through appetite suppression, but the weight often returns once the diet is discontinued.

It’s time for a paradigm shift in the approach to weight loss. Let’s break free from the chains of traditional dieting and embrace a new way of achieving a healthy weight. By following these revolutionary rules, we can bid farewell to the struggles of dieting and welcome a sustainable and enjoyable approach to nourishing our bodies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

