Why do cats eat grass and should we do something about it

If your cat has free access to the outside area, you may have noticed that it sometimes eats grass. Do you worry and wonder if something is wrong with your pet? Why do cats eat grass? We explain the causes below.

Eating grass is more common in younger cats, but cats of all ages can occasionally enjoy nibbling on the greens. While there isn’t much specific research into why cats eat grass, there are a few reasons you might see this behavior in your cat. Whether it is dangerous for cats to eat grass, we explain everything!

Why do cats eat grass

There are a few reasons why your cat eats grass. Usually there is nothing to worry about. If your cat vomits too often after eating grass, this could be a sign of trouble and if this is the case you can call the vet so they know what’s wrong with your pet. Here we explain the reasons why cats eat grass and what you can do about it.

Cats eat grass to improve their digestion

Why is my cat eating grass? Like humans, cats can struggle with certain digestive issues. It has been found that cats commonly suffer from a range of gastrointestinal disorders such as: B. irritable bowel syndrome. Chewing grass can be a way for them to soothe their gastrointestinal tract and promote good digestion.

Your cat will hunt small animals such as mice and birds and it is common for small bones, fur and feathers to pose digestive problems. For example, cats can use grass as a laxative to improve their digestion. Grass acts as a natural laxative for cats. Experts believe that eating grass helps animals shed intestinal parasites and increases muscle activity in the digestive tract and relieves constipation.

Grass helps induce vomiting

If you’ve ever seen your cat eat grass and vomit, you’ve probably noticed that they’re probably doing it on purpose. Eating plants is instinctive. Cats may eat grass to induce vomiting and to remove indigestible material (like fur and feathers) from their stomach. Things like fur, feathers, parasites, or bones irritate the digestive tract and can often cause more serious problems.

Pets eat grass when they need vitamins

Grass juice contains folic acid, which is also found in breast milk. Folic acid is an important vitamin that supports cell growth and helps in the production of hemoglobin. So it can be assumed that cats sometimes like to eat grass to compensate for a vitamin deficiency. Because if their home diet lacks a certain vitamin, mineral or nutrient, they may try to find it elsewhere, and eating weed is a great way to stock up on what might be missing from their diet.

Grass provides pets with an outlet for stress

Keep in mind that eating grass can also be a sign that your kitten is stressed. Similar to humans, when cats are in a stressful environment, they can “eat” stress to relax. So find out what is stressing your cat and avoid such circumstances that could be uncomfortable for the pet! Once your cat calms down, she can stop eating grass frequently and you won’t worry.

Is it safe for cats to eat grass

Eating grass is perfectly safe for your cat, and many of them actually enjoy eating it! However, cats are allowed to eat grass in moderation. Eating a little weed every now and then isn’t a bad thing, but eating too much could lead to medical complications. Make sure your cat doesn’t eat too much grass because it can get stuck in the stomach and will need to be surgically removed.

Just note that the grass has not been treated with any pesticides or herbicides. Another important note: It is important to ensure that all of your houseplants are non-toxic. Certain popular houseplants can be poisonous to cats, including poinsettias and lilies.

Should cats be discouraged from eating grass?

Experts say cats should not be discouraged from eating grass as it is a natural instinct. It is not harmful to the animals and besides, your pets will feel comfortable eating grass. Cats seem to enjoy eating grass, and having a grass garden indoors helps cats not get bored. You can also use this to discourage them from chewing on houseplants that could be poisonous to them.

What to do if your cat ate poisonous plants

If your cat has ingested a poisonous plant, call your veterinarian immediately and take her in for treatment. To ensure that your cat only eats grass and that there is no risk of poisoning, you can plant special grass pots for your pet. This prevents the cat from eating other plants and satisfies its need to nibble grass.

