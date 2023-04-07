Many people complain of pain in a knee, an elbow, in general in the joints, when the rain is about to arrive. It would not be a simple popular belief: many people experience this correlation on their bodies, especially those who suffer from arthritis or rheumatism. However, there is still no scientific evidence as to why bones, muscles and joints ache when it rains or is about to rain.

According to a Mexican study, the origin of the problem would be the synovial fluid present in small quantities in our mobile joints, such as knees, elbows, shoulders and hands. This fluid protects the ends of the bones, dampening the friction of the joints during the various movements with a lubricating effect.

Better the heat! When the atmospheric pressure drops, and together with the increase in humidity, the synovial fluid tends to expand slightly, causing pain especially in the already deteriorated joints. Furthermore, lower temperatures can aggravate the problem, since muscles, tendons and ligaments tend to stiffen to a greater extent in the cold. For these reasons, it may be advisable to keep the joints warm and always keep them active, by practicing physical activity appropriate to age and state of health.