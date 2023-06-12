Why do men and women gain weight differently?

Why men and women gain weight differently? Overweight in men and women has some common reasons and some different ones. We know all the common ones: an excessive intake of calories, compared to how many are consumed and a sedentary lifestyle. There are other similar aspects, such as poor night rest.

American research has found that the brain works differently even in overweight

Now the UCLA University in the United States has instead identified the different signals that the brain sends different depending on the gender. You can read the results of the study in the scientific journal Brain Communications. Research suggests that weight loss isn’t just about the number of calories and how much physical activity you do. Hormones, metabolism, emotions and genetics also play a decisive role. All factors that explain why men and women gain weight differently.

The researchers looked at data from 78 overweight women and men and 105 underweight adults. Experts asked participants to fill out a questionnaire with questions about anxiety and stress, childhood trauma, frequency of symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, food addiction, bowel habits, and other factors. The researchers then subjected the participants to MRI to understand the connection between different areas of the brain.

Why men and women gain weight differently: it depends on the different reactions of the areas of the brain

The results showed that certain alterations in the brain connection increased the odds of being overweight in both men and women. However, there are some situations such as anxiety and poor resilience that increase the risk of overweight in women. In practice, women are driven to eat more when faced with anxiety conditions. Women are also more influenced by the sight, smell and taste of highly processed foods. These are those foods to which chemical additives, hydrogenated fats, starches, sugars, flavorings and salt are added. In men more than by the brain, they are guided by instinct.

Specialists must take into account the differences in food programming

The results of the study should therefore direct nutritionists and dieticians to take these differences into great consideration. With women, for example, we need to work more on their ability to handle stressful situations.

That’s why eg men are more successful eg with the bariatric surgery compared to women. This is because men are guided by gut feelings. So-called emotional eaters experience a contradiction: their body tells them they’re full, but their emotions tell them they have to keep eating.

