Why do mosquitoes buzz in the ears?

The mosquitoes they are annoying creatures that can disturb our sleep and cause irritation. One of the most frustrating things is their ringing in the ears. But why do mosquitoes seem to be so attracted to our ears?

The Quest for Blood: The Attraction to Heat

The female mosquitoes they are attracted to heat and the presence of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the air, both signals that indicate the presence of potential sources of blood. Human ears emit heat and CO2, making them an attractive target for mosquitoes looking for a blood meal. Ringing in the ears could be the result of mosquitoes approaching us to look for an opportunity to feed.

Sound frequencies and communication

Male and female mosquitoes use their buzzes to communicate with each other and to locate potential mates. The buzzes can vary in frequency and intensity, and mosquitoes can perceive sounds in the range of 200-500 Hz. Interestingly, mosquitoes’ ears are located on their front legs, and not on the head as in humans. So when a mosquito gets close to the human ear, we might hear its buzz as a sort of call or communication between the mosquitoes themselves.

Acoustics and human perception

The structure of human ears can amplify certain sound frequencies, making the sounds emitted by mosquitoes more audible. The human ear is sensitive to frequencies in the range of 20-20,000 Hz, but mosquitoes are believed to produce buzzes at a frequency lower than the human audible range. Despite this, the buzzing can still be perceived as annoying due to its intensity and consistency.

Personal and psychological reactions

The noise of mosquitoes buzzing in the ears can cause different personal reactions and psychological. Some people may experience anxiety or irritation from the constant sound, interfering with their sleep or ability to concentrate. Also, some people may be particularly sensitive to excessive noise, making the buzz of mosquitoes even more annoying for them.

Strategy

In addition to preventive measures, there are also some strategies to reduce the irritation caused by mosquito buzzing in the ears. For example, use mosquito nets on windows and doors can help keep mosquitoes away from interior areas of the home. During the night, fans or air conditioners can be used to keep the room cool, as mosquitoes tend to be less active in cooler conditions.

Relaxation techniques

It is important to avoid scratching or touching your ears when you hear ringing, as this may increase discomfort or cause skin irritation. To reduce the emotional annoyance caused by the buzzing of mosquitoes, it is recommended to adopt relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, listening to relaxing music, or engaging in activities that help distract the mind.

It is essential to remember that the buzzing of mosquitoes in your ears does not pose a health hazard, but it can still be annoying. However, in some cases, ringing in the ears could be caused by other hearing or health problems, such as tinnitus. If you experience constant ringing or other associated symptoms, it is always advisable to consult a doctor for proper evaluation.

