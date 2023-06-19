Why do my legs always swell in the summer? The motivation is just this

In summer, legs swell, always and for most people. Why does it happen and how to relieve the pain?

More often than not in the summer, yes legs swell. Pain, discomfort and a sense of heaviness that lasts both day and night. This is a set of factors that should not be underestimated, because there are triggering causes that can be taken into consideration, improving one’s condition. Let’s find out together what are the triggering factors and natural remedies to relieve swelling and pain.

Why do my legs swell in the summer?

With the arrival of hot summer days, a great many people legs swell. This common phenomenon can be attributed to a number of factors, including heat, water retention and a sedentary lifestyle. But what are the triggering causes?

During the summer months, temperatures rise considerably, and humidity can be quite high. This can affect the functioning of the circulatory system, causing blood vessels to dilate more and impairing circulation in the legs. As a result, fluid buildup can occur, resulting in swelling and a feeling of heaviness.

The water retention It’s another common cause of leg swelling in the summer. High temperatures can affect the lymphatic and renal systems, causing increased fluid retention. Standing up during the day can also hinder the adequate drainage of fluids from the legs, contributing to swelling.

During the summer season, you might be inclined to spend more time sitting or inactive. This sedentary lifestyle can hamper the blood circulation in the legs and cause swelling. Also, the absence of movement can slow the pumping of the leg muscles, which helps push blood up towards the heart.

Not least an inadequate lifestyle a less balanced diet, rich in salty foods and alcoholic beverages. Excess sodium can contribute to water retention, while alcohol can dilate blood vessels and impair blood flow. proper blood flow. Both of these factors can make leg swelling worse.

Natural remedies and advice

There is a natural remedy used and recommended by industry experts to combat this feeling of bloating and all associated symptoms. Parsley is known for its diuretic properties and can be used as a natural remedy for leg swelling.

You can try it in two different ways.

Parsley tea boiling 1 liter of water and adding a bunch of fresh parsley (about 30 grams). Leave to boil for 5-10 minutes, then turn off the heat and leave to rest for another 10 minutes. Strain the infusion to remove the parsley. The herbal tea must be drunk once a day, maximum two in the morning and in the evening; For the leg massages applying the parsley oil on the legs and gently massage them upwards, from the ankles to the thighs. Massage helps stimulate circulation and reduce swelling.

