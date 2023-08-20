Why do people suffer from constipation more often when traveling? How to make the intestine work even on vacation – breaking latest news

by Cristina Brown

Our intestines don’t like changes in habits that can cause constipation. Movement and fibers are the solution: here’s how to take them on the go

Even those who regularly go to the bathroom when at home can suffer from constipation as soon as they leave on a trip, a phenomenon called traveler’s constipation. The experience is quite common and is estimated to affect one in three people. Why does this happen? The reasons are not entirely clear, but the change of diet, habits and sleep can interfere with the work of our colon.

Long plane trips

Dehydration and immobility are typically the culprits for those on long plane rides. The dry air in flight and the fact that many travelers consume less drinks on flights to avoid getting up frequently to go to the bathroom can compromise the proper functioning of the colon, with hard and lumpy stools that are difficult to expel. Sitting for a long time can also slow down the muscle contractions that move food through the digestive system. Changing your usual sleep routine also contributes to constipation. Changing time zones can disrupt the circadian rhythm that regulates sleep and digestion: generally, when we sleep, the colon also sleeps and when we are awake it works too. However, this kind of problem also affects those who do not have to cross several time zones: even slight changes in the daily routine can upset bowel regularity.

Hydration and movement

The best way to prevent constipation is to organize yourself with diet, sleep and hydration, especially when traveling at high altitudes or in hot climates. therefore it is very important to hydrate yourself (8-10 glasses of water) and exercise to encourage movement of the colon. It can help to walk at least 30 minutes a day. Carbonated drinks should be avoided: while helping in hydration, they risk making you feel bloated when you become constipated. Even alcohol should be limited on holiday because it leads to dehydration.

The fiber

Nutrition is the key to avoiding constipation. Better not to overdo it with fatty meats, fried foods or foods rich in dairy products because they are slower to digest and can contribute to constipation. Rice, leavened flour products such as pizza and bread should also be limited.

The priority is to consume fiber, but it is not always so easy if you travel to exotic locations with different dietary habits from ours, where every meal is eaten in a restaurant. For breakfast, the classic kiwi is the most effective. Even better fresh papaya if you travel to tropical countries. Dried plums are also good, but before eating them they must be immersed in water for at least half an hour, so they soften and the water is also consumed, which is useful for softening the faeces and facilitating their expulsion. It is useless to fill your belly with large plates of salad: it can be difficult to assimilate and cause abdominal swelling, it is better to focus on cooked vegetables, soups, soups and legumes.

The soluble fiber

However, if it becomes difficult to draw on a sufficient amount of dietary fiber, you can opt for soluble fiber based on psyllium seeds. They should be taken with plenty of water, away from meals. For preventive purposes, if desired, these fibers can be taken a week before leaving. Flax seeds also have a lubricating action, but putting them in salads is not enough: they must be boiled in water until they become a gel. A spoonful should be consumed with meals (or even just for breakfast). They keep for three days in the refrigerator. On the other hand, irritating herbal laxatives are not recommended because, although valid, if you don’t get used to them, they can cause diarrhea and cramps. It is better to avoid pushing and straining too much to evacuate – experts say – because the risk is to face a series of other problems, including hemorrhoids. Finally, when the stimulus arrives, it must be indulged and not repressed: the risk that the feces will dehydrate again.

