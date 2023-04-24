Why do sports bras make runners faster?

On average, women can increase their mileage by seven percent if they wear a tight bra. A small study now helps to explain this effect.

MWith the right bra, many runners can improve their performance: although this is not known to many recreational runners, this is nothing new. It has often been measured that women with bust sizes from cup size B can benefit from a sports bra.

Last year, for example, scientists from the University of Memphis were able to show in treadmill tests how a sports bra affects runners. In their experiments, they had fifteen women run on a treadmill at their comfortable pace for ten minutes each, while wearing either wide or tight bras.