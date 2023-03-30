We all age in the course of our lives, of course. But why is that actually the case and what happens in our body as we age?

Why do people actually age?

The aging process consists of a large number of physical processes that cause people and animals to age both internally and externally. Age-related damage is caused by internal factors, such as free radicals, as well as external factors, such as UV rays.

Not all signs of aging can be seen with the naked eye. In addition to decreasing skin elasticity, wrinkles and gray hair, errors in the DNA and molecules also occur over the course of our lives.

But don’t worry, there are no genetic changes that are ultimately responsible for death. However, the DNA damage affects the functionality of the cells and internal organs. With increasing age, the body’s ability to regenerate and repair is aggravated. The errors that have arisen can no longer be completely eliminated, as in recent years.

According to a report by the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging, that is Aging in all its manifestations is a consequence of physical processes and not, as originally assumed, the process itself.

As the biologist Peter Medawar discovered in the middle of the 20th century, aging itself has no evolutionary benefit for the individual.

This stems from the assumption that reproduction, i.e. the passing on of healthy genes, is important at a young age. The body therefore does everything it can to keep the organism healthy. Once the reproductive phase is over, there is no evolutionary “pressure” to do so, so the body then begins to age until it eventually dies.

The nine hallmarks of the aging process and what you can do about it

Scientists around the world are working hard to ensure that we age healthier and live longer in the future. It is generally believed that there are nine different characteristics that make us age.

The one released in 2013 Longevity-Studie „Hallmarks of Aging“ describes the nine hallmarks of aging as follows:

1. Genomic instability

The negative influence of DNA changes on the function of cells and organs is referred to as genomic instability. Studies on mice and nematodes have shown that regular abstinence from food is suitable for slowing down these processes . Avoiding intense sunlight and eating healthily also contribute to maintaining cell repair mechanisms.

2. Telomere wear

The older we get, the shorter our telomeres become. These are the ends of our chromosomes. With each cell division (mitosis), a piece of telomere is lost until the cell finally dies. This can cause inflammation. In experiments with mice, researchers found that activating the enzyme telomerase stops this process and can even reverse it. However, the Telomerase itself suspected of being able to cause cancer and therefore cannot be used for medical purposes.

3. Cellular senescence

Among other things, shortened telomeres can in turn lead to cellular senescence. When the cell division phase is complete, a cell usually dies. However, if the cell persists, it can secrete harmful molecules into its environment. Drugs are currently being tested to kill these senescent cells to enable healthy aging.

4. Depletion of stem cells

In contrast to normal cells, stem cells can divide almost indefinitely and thus form new cells. They are particularly important for renewal and healing processes. However, their strength decreases over the years and the stem cells become exhausted. The extent to which drugs can maintain the functionality of stem cells is also the subject of current research.

5. Epigenetic changes

To a certain extent, you can influence epigenetic changes yourself through a healthy lifestyle. Put simply, the epigenome is responsible for switching our genes on and off correctly. In the course of our lives, mistakes are made here. Chronic stress and poor diet seem to encourage these changes.

6. Loss of proteostasis

Proteins need a very specific structure in order to correctly control the functions of the body’s cells. If the organism can no longer produce this structure (loss of proteostasis), this can have negative consequences up to and including Alzheimer’s disease. With regular fasting periods or The interval fast However, you can activate autophagy (cell cleaning). By not eating, broken proteins can be disposed of by the cell itself.

7. Deregulated nutrient sensitivity

If cells are permanently exposed to an oversupply of food, i.e. energy, the perception of nutrients can be disturbed. In the case of diabetes or obesity, for example, signals such as “growth” or “repair” can no longer be correctly interpreted.

8. Mitochondrial dysfunction

The so-called mitochondria (cell power plants) are responsible for the energy production in the cells. If they are damaged in the course of the aging process and no longer work properly, neuropathies and myopathies can occur.

9. Altered intercellular communication

Changes in intercellular communication can also increase susceptibility to certain diseases over the course of the aging process. The cell’s ability to send and receive signals changes, decreases and misinterpretations occur.

Can we delay the aging process?

For your longevity, the focus is on maintaining the health of the cells. And you can do a lot for this: Regular abstinence from food to activate autophagy, adequate sleep, little or no alcohol, no smoking, healthy diet and a lot of movement contribute significantly to your longevity.

Live healthier for longer: Click here for the big longevity special