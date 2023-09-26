Do you often stay up late to finish your favorite series or scroll through social networks? To dedicate yourself to some leisure activities or your passions? Why do we always go to bed later even if we are tired? Sleeping less to carve out some time during the night is a common practice for many people which is called revenge bedtime procrastination.

Why do we go to bed late even if we are tired?

Sleep procrastination is defined as the tendency to delay the time you go to sleep, without that there is a circumstance that prevents it and despite the awareness of possible negative effects.

The addition of the word “revenge“, that is to say, “vendetta” seems to derive from the translation ofChinese expression “bàofùxìng áoyè”. The phenomenon arose as a consequence of worker frustration respect to long and tight rhythms that do not allow them to have a private life. The journalist Daphne K Lee he talked about revenge bedtime procrastination in a tweet of 2020 which became very popular, describing it as something that happens when «people who don’t have much control over their daytime lives they refuse to sleep early per regain a sense of freedom during the night hours».

Individuals who perform may adopt this behavior stressful jobsi parents or, more generally, those who have little free time during the day. It can happen both before bedtime that the moment you get there goes to bed to fall asleep.

Effects of revenge bedtime procrastination

Staying up late, if it happens sporadically, may not have a significant impact on your well-being. The problem arises when revenge bedtime procrastination becomes aregular habit. Inadequate sleep can predispose, for example, to greater difficulty concentratingirritability, tiredness and to mood swings. Furthermore, the sleep deprivationespecially in the long term, can involve a series of health effectsboth physical and mental.

Tips for not procrastinating on sleep

Prioritize rest: the first thing you can do is make sleep an absolute priority, keeping in mind how essential it is to waking up the next day with the right energy.

Schedule commitments and plan time for yourself eliminating superfluous activities, as much as possible.

Anticipate your evening routine. Create a comfortable sleeping environment e do not use electronic devices before going to sleep. To practise relaxation exercises e meditate.

