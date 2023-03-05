Some bacteria have been identified in the facial microbiome that could be responsible for the decrease in collagen and the appearance of wrinkles.



If there is one thing we are certain of, it is that wrinkles also appear with age: various factors favor their onset: certainly genetics but also lifestyle, from smoking to excessive exposure to sunlight to the way where we sleep. A study published in Bioxriv in preprint (i.e. not yet reviewed by the scientific community) investigated another aspect that could influence its appearance: the skin microbiome, i.e. the set of fungi, bacteria, viruses and mites that reside on our skin.

I study. The research involved 51 white women in Paris – half between 20 and 26 years of age, the other half between 54 and 60 years of age – and analyzed their facial microbiome by taking some samples from the cheeks. In addition to identifying the different microorganisms that lived on the faces of French ladies, the researchers also took into consideration other parameters of skin aging, including the quantity and quality of collagen, a protein that gives skin elasticity and decreases with age. increase in age.

Bacteria. The analysis revealed different microbiome structures in younger and older women: “Most of these differences can be attributed to the variation of biophysical parameters, in particular collagen”, underlines Julia Oh, a of the authors. Three main species of bacteria were found on the skin of all the women studied: the Cutibacterium acneslo Staphylococcus epidermidis and the Corynebacterium kroppenstedtii. While the former was more abundant in the younger group, the other two were common in the more mature skins.

Uncertain correlation. The authors therefore suggest that there is a correlation between these two species and the decrease in collagen with age: however, at least for now, these are speculations. In fact, bacteria may not be the cause of collagen loss, but a consequence of its lack and the change in the skin microbiome.

The role of antibiotics. Another interesting aspect that emerged from the research is that older people had a greater number of antimicrobial resistance genes: “Elder people were exposed to more antibiotics, and microbes can acquire antibiotic resistance genes from environment and other microbes,” explains Oh. “The use of antibiotics can certainly change the characteristics of the microbiome, which in turn can affect the skin.”