Headache, or in more medical terms, headache is a disorder that distresses a large number of people, but with great inconstancy of symptoms and nature. According to the statistics shared by the scientific societies that study this pathology, in Italy about 6 million people, or 12% of the population, suffer from migraine, that is a distinct type of headache. With headache then we mean a pain identified in any part of the skull or neck. Headaches differ in primary, in which there is no decisive structural lesion, and secondary, or symptomatic of organic disease.

90% of headaches are elementary and the most frequent forms are muscle tension headache, which affects 42% of the world population, migraine without aura and cluster headache. Migraine occurs more frequently in females, so much so that the ratio with male subjects is 3 to 1. It has a genetic component and appears at a young age, sometimes even at school age. It is a sudden headache with separate seizures and free intervals, quite capricious and unpredictable.

Why do you always have a headache? The answer leaves you speechless

However, it is possible that wrong lifestyle, tiredness, stress, unrefreshing sleep, emotions or subsequent relaxation can lead to attacks. Not surprisingly, there are also a “weekend” migraine and a “food” migraine, which appears within an hour of ingesting certain foods such as: alcohol, red wine, cheese, cocoa, junk food. Migraine is characterized by a throbbing, pounding pain that increases quickly and becomes unbearable, to the point of being disabling. It is associated with nausea, sometimes vomiting, discomfort from light and noise and accentuation of pain with sudden movements and physical activity.

Those who crave it feel the need to be still and silent. The duration of each single attack ranges from 3 to 72 hours and on average there are 2-3 monthly attacks. Finally, in female subjects it is quite sensitive to hormonal fluctuations: it stops during pregnancy and often comes out during the menstrual period, to then subside with menopause.