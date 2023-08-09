Why do you even need glasses?

Anna Reisinger is senior ophthalmologist at the Kepler University Hospital, Ulrike Pichler, as an orthoptist, is an expert in the treatment of poor eyesight, among other things – and they have now written a children’s book together.

It describes everything that happens in an ophthalmology practice and is intended to playfully prepare parents and children for a visit there. “The background is as follows: In the mother-child passport, a mandatory specialist eye examination is prescribed in the second year of life,” says senior physician Anna Reisinger.

Ophthalmologist Anna Reisinger Image: Margit Berger

“Extensive tests are carried out, we doctors look at how far the three-dimensional vision has progressed, whether there is a tendency to squint, and of course the fundus of the eye is also checked. We have to give the children eye drops for this, unfortunately there is no other way,” says Reisinger, who herself is the mother of an almost two-year-old boy.

Co-author and orthoptist Ulrike Pichler

Unfortunately for some this is quite uncomfortable and frightening, some also refuse the examination, so that the parents have to go home and make a new appointment. Reisinger and Pichler wrote the book to avoid this and to prepare fathers, mothers and the little ones. Filled with magic pictures, riddles and twinkling stars, it simply shows how exciting an eye exam can be. It is suitable for children from the age of two and is intended to be read over and over again. “You can leaf through that before each new visit to the ophthalmologist,” says Anna Reisinger. The authors want to donate the profit from the sale of the book to a social aid project.

Book tip: Anna Reisinger, Ulrike Pichler: “A case for Team Adlerauge – looking for clues in the ophthalmologist’s practice” is available in bookstores and costs 19.40 euros

Ophthalmologist Anna Reisinger Image: Cornelia Moser

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the e-paper Valerie Hader

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

