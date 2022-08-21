Home Health Why do you get fat for no reason?
Have you ever found yourself with a few extra pounds and do not understand what the cause is? In short, have you ever thought of gaining weight for no real reason? Let’s try to understand why this happens.


August 20, 2022
Because he gets fat for no reason? You have often asked yourself this question. Well the answer is simple: never gets fat for no reason. Weight gain is often caused by several factors that can act in synergy with each other. Let’s see together what they can be:

  • Imbalance between ingested and consumed calories: in other words, either you eat too much or you eat regularly but you are sedentary, you do not practice movement, sport, and this leads to accumulating weight.
  • Pathologies: such as hypothyroidism. There are also conditions such as amenorrhea (lack of menstruation) that lead to weight gain. Obviously there are also pathologies of the gastrointestinal system. Finally, it should be remembered that an imbalance of the intestinal microbiota can also lead to this condition.
  • Medicines: among all the cortisone which causes an increase in blood sugar with consequent insulin response. This can lead to weight gain as water retention is affected and you swell as a result.
  • Lack of sleepThere are various hormonal imbalances that can lead to increased hunger.
  • Stress: which causes an increase in cortisol and consequently an increase in hunger.

So, what should you do if you have seemingly unmotivated weight gain?

Contact your doctor. In the meantime, it may be appropriate to practice some moderate physical activity and maintain a low-sodium diet. When the doctor has found the underlying cause of the weight gain he will be able to take the necessary measures to cope with the condition.

