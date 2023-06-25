Why do you grind your teeth at night? How to prevent bruxism and how to intervene

Bruxism is a frequent phenomenon and affects both men and women without distinction, regardless of age.

Bruxsimo refers to a grinding of the teeth, which occurs when the upper arch pushes against the lower one, allowing the jaw to exert a strong pressure. It is a disorder which, as mentioned, is very widespread and is completely involuntary.

People who are affected therefore cannot and cannot control this drive, which occurs above all at night, during sleep and can be the cause of other dental disorders, such as wear of the arches, aching jaw, headaches. But why does this happen?

In fact, there is no specific cause behind the onset of this disorder. Recent scientific studies have proved that the triggering factors can be multiple and of various nature. Among the most common causes of a psychic matrix are stress, emotional problems such as anxiety, depression, repressed anger, insomnia.

Among the most commonly encountered physiological factors are: a misalignment of the dental arches or a degenerative disease. It is a disorder that can also occur in children. And at the first symptom, the triggering causes should be investigated with the help of a dentist or a mental health expert. The diagnosis of bruxsimo is carried out by the doctor, who usually also indicates the most suitable treatment for the specific case.

Bruxism, how to solve the problem?

Whether the cause of the ailment is physical or psychological, it is necessary to consult with the experts. In both cases indeed professionals will indicate the most suitable strategies to heal and limit the damage caused by bruxism. What strategies to adopt to prevent its occurrence?

First of all if the cause is psychological in nature, stress should be reduced. And, as already reiterated, consult a mental health professional. Alongside the care of the expert, activities can be carried out that will certainly help to overcome the phenomenon more easily. For example, do regular moderate and constant physical activity. Listening to your heart’s music or taking long walks, despite what you might think, it can help a lot. Furthermore, the consumption of alcohol and coffee should be reduced, especially after dinner.

With these strategies, the phenomenon should lessen, but as mentioned, as soon as the first symptoms appear, it is necessary to consult a doctor to carry out clinical investigations and to prescribe the most appropriate treatment.

