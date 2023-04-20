Why do you put straw under strawberries? Tips for a good harvest!

All hobby gardeners would definitely agree with us – fruit and vegetables from your own garden taste much better. Particularly aromatic and full of flavor – fresh strawberries from the garden are always a dream and provide us with fresh fruit for snacking or for cake and jam. But if you want to enjoy a generous harvest that is as clean as possible, you should also mulch the small strawberries. Why do you put straw under strawberries? And how do you do it right? If you’ve asked yourself these questions before, then stay tuned! We’ve made some smart tips for you and explain why it’s worth mulching strawberries with straw!

Why mulch the strawberries?

Before we explain to you why straw is placed under the strawberries, we would first like to briefly explain what mulching actually is. A thin layer of mulch ensures that the soil stays moist and the water is better stored in the soil. The mulch also protects the plants from heavy rain and frost, which in turn benefits growth. So if you want to harvest fresh and clean strawberries, then it is worth mulching the fruit. Straw is one of the most popular materials used by gardeners for mulching strawberries.

Why do you put straw under strawberries?

Have you noticed that most of the strawberry fields are covered with straw? Why do you put straw under strawberries? A layer of straw mulch protects the fruit from various fungal diseases and keeps it clean. If the strawberries are lying directly on the ground, the soil will be splashed up by rain and irrigation water. And since the pits of the fruit are on the outside, the dirt can quickly get stuck inside.

As you know, we shouldn’t scrub the strawberries too hard, but rather rinse them very gently with cold water. And it is precisely for this reason that straw is placed under strawberries as a mulch layer. This also prevents direct contact with the ground, which in turn ensures that the berries dry very quickly after rain and remain protected from rot. During the ripening period, strawberries prefer a moist soil and if you place straw under strawberries, you ensure that the soil does not evaporate as quickly and remains constantly moist. Another advantage of mulching with straw is that it also protects the fruit from snails.

How to put straw under strawberries?

Why do you put straw under strawberries, you know. Now you might be wondering when to do this. Timing for mulching is just as important as harvesting and fertilizing to ensure you enjoy a bountiful harvest. You should never mulch the fruit during flowering, but rather when you see the first signs. Before you lay straw under strawberries, you should first loosen the soil slightly with a hoe. Depending on the variety, the period from the end of April to the beginning of June is the best time for mulching. If you live in a colder area, you should apply the straw a little later.

If you’re still unsure about when to mulch the strawberries, remember the following rule – when most of the petals have fallen off and as soon as you see the first green fruits, you’re good to go. Even during a rainy season, we recommend that you wait a little before mulching, otherwise the straw will become soaked and can no longer serve its purpose in the garden. And here we explain again step by step how to mulch strawberries with straw: