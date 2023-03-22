Why do you snore Ilsnoring is noisy breathing during sleep due topartial obstruction of the airwaysAnd. If the obstruction is complete, the passage of air behind the nose and mouth is temporarily interrupted and the most dangerous sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea can have several health consequences: Increased cardio-cerebrovascular risk (stroke); increased chances of having road, occupational and domestic accidents due to daytime sleepiness; increased risk of developing obesity, diabetes, learning and behavior disorders, arrhythmias, etc.

Factors predisposing to snoring Snoring and sleep apnea are favored by several factors: – supine position (especially in those with an “elusive” chin or a very large tongue).

– Taking alcohol or sleeping pills in the evening.

– Presence of fat in the neck.

– Overweight and obesity.

– Obstruction of the nasal airways, due, for example, to a deviated nasal septum.

Symptoms (snoring and sleep apnea) The only annoyance of snoring is the noisy breathingtypically non-continuous and often location-dependent. The presence of other disturbances, both nocturnal and diurnal, should lead to suspicion of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome: – at night: snoring; awakening with a feeling of suffocation; nocturnal awakenings to go to urinate; breathing pauses in sleep (reported by the partner).

– During the day: feeling of non-refreshing sleep; daytime sleepiness; memory impairment; concentration and attention; decreased libido and erectile disorders.

The diagnosis – The first step is to visit a specialist to rule out apnea (it is better to have your partner accompany you).

– It is also useful to have simple questionnaires completed by the “snorer” and partner.

– Endoscopic analysis of the nose, mouth, throat, palate and neck helps to understand if you are predisposed to airway problems.

– The test that allows you to confirm the presence of apneas is polygraphy: it involves recording respiratory parameters, electrocardiogram and oxygen saturation in the blood during sleep.

– In selected cases, in dedicated centres, polysomnography can be performed in which numerous functional, respiratory, cardiological, electroencephalographic and electromyographic parameters are monitored during sleep.

Snoring therapies – Lifestyles: lose weight if you are overweight; increase physical activity to improve muscle tone; not smoking; avoid heavy meals, alcohol and sleeping pills in the evening; sleep lying on the side. – Nasal surgery: if nasal problems are detected, it is possible to intervene to eliminate them (for example the nasal septum is straightened, polyps are removed etc) – Gnathological treatment: the use of a nocturnal mandibular advancement device called Mad (Mandibular advancement device), a sort of “bite” that pushes the jaw forward, favoring the passage of air in the ways behind the mouth.