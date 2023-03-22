Ilsnoring noisy breathing during sleep due topartial obstruction of the airwaysAnd. If the obstruction is complete, the passage of air in the airways behind the nose and mouth is temporarily interrupted and the most dangerous sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea can have several health consequences: Increased cardio-cerebrovascular risk (stroke); greater chances of having road, professional and domestic accidents due to daytime sleepiness; increased risk of developing obesity, diabetes, learning and behavior disorders, arrhythmias, etc.