Why do zucchini rot from the top of the plant? 5 causes and solutions

If the zucchini starts to rot on the plant, there could be a number of reasons. Unfavorable weather conditions, excessive humidity and waterlogging, no pollinating insects and watering errors are among the most common causes. We explain how to properly care for the zucchini and bring in a rich harvest.

Why do zucchini rot on the plant? Possible causes

Zucchini is one of the most easy-care crops and is therefore always popular with hobby gardeners. In order for them to bear healthy and large fruits, they should be planted in well-drained, humus-rich soil. If the soil is clayey, the plants can be planted on small “mounds”. The mound height should be about 18 cm – 20 cm. In addition, the courgettes are planted at a minimum distance of 60 cm and the soil is supplied with long-term fertilizer with NPK 14-14-14. It is best to use granules that are worked into the root area. The courgettes need to be harvested regularly – this encourages flowering and they will tirelessly bear fruit all summer long.

However, if something is wrong with the care or the weather does not offer the best conditions for the plants, then the zucchini will start to rot from the top. These are the possible causes:

The zucchini fruits lie on damp soil

Zucchini fruits are quite heavy and often lie directly on the ground. If poor drainage or frequent rainfall keep it moist, then the fruit can rot. To avoid waterlogging, you should therefore:

Correct the watering accordingly and water less or not at all during rainy periods. Cover the zucchini with fleece during a storm. Lay out the bed with a 5 cm layer of straw so that the fruit then lies directly on it.

The zucchini flowers have not been pollinated

In the greenhouse or in the garden in the big city, it is difficult to attract pollinating insects. Bad weather or long heat waves can also drive away the bees and prevent fertilization.

The female plants that have not been pollinated bear small and watery fruits. At first they look perfectly healthy, but then they suddenly stop growing and begin to wither.

To prevent this, you can plant bee-friendly plants around the vegetable patch. Or even better – plant the bee magnets directly between the zucchini. Alternatively, you have to help and collect the poles from the male flowers with a brush and then pollinate the female fruits with them. An indication that pollination has been successful is the development of the fruit. These grow healthy and do not rot.

Why do zucchini rot on the plant: watering errors

Zucchini need regular watering. If you water your plants too much at first and then too little, you can trigger blossom end rot. This is not a disease, but a lack of calcium, which is favored by longer periods of drought. The courgettes also do not need to be fertilized with nitrogen or cattle manure during the flowering period.

The quickest way to solve the problem is to mulch the zucchini regularly, improve the permeability of the soil by adding sand and use compost as fertilizer.

The plants are in the sun and rot

Zucchini have large leaves and need a lot of sun so that they can dry well. The fruit must also be in the sun and get at least 6 hours of direct sunlight. If you don’t have a sunny spot in your garden, you should opt for other types of vegetables. The zucchini fruits with a shady location remain small, ripen very slowly and can rot. Zucchini do not tolerate waterlogging and the soil cannot dry out in a shady location.

Exception: Shade is welcome during hot periods. The courgettes thrive best when they get the morning sun and then stand in partial shade at midday.

Zucchini will rot from the inside if it suddenly gets cold

When temperatures drop below 19°C at night after a summer storm, zucchini can rot. You can’t tell at first because they rot from the inside. At the latest after the first harvest, however, it becomes clear: the courgettes are rotting and you have to act quickly to save the rest of the fruit.

For this purpose, the plants are covered with fleece in the evening. It helps if they are additionally heated in the greenhouse or at least if you mulch the vegetable patch with straw. The natural material serves as a natural protective layer and keeps the plant roots warm.

Strengthen the zucchini in summer

You can additionally strengthen the plants so that the courgettes can better withstand the change in weather in summer and can withstand heat, rain and wind without any problems. Either use 10-10-10 NPK fertilizer or make your own fertilizer. Banana peels work well for this purpose. They are first dried, then finely ground and then incorporated into the soil. You can also provide the plants with compost during and immediately after flowering. The leaves can also be sprayed with milky water to protect them from mildew and at the same time accelerate the absorption of calcium.

