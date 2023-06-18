Why do zucchini sometimes become bitter? The explanation is just this

April is the ideal time to savor zucchini in any type of recipe, but if you don’t keep them well, you could risk finding them bitter again. We explain why this happens.

Zucchini, a delicious dish loved by all Italians , those who prefer to eat them cooked, raw or in salads. We can find this vegetable in food markets or in various fruit and vegetable stalls in any shape and size. How is it possible, however, to understand if it will really be good internally and externally? There are different ways but it is not always possible to realize at the time of purchase if the courgettes are ripe, in fact when they are cooked it is often discovered that they are tasteless or acidic. Is it perhaps a conservation issue? Should you leave them in or out of the fridge?

Unripe zucchini, how to prevent them from becoming so

Our beloved courgettes contain a substance called cucurbitacin which, if subjected to too much heat or drought, causes acidity and bitterness in the latter. The concentration of cucurbitacin can be variable according to different factors. To understand if the courgette is good, it must contain a fairly low concentration; however, it happens sometimes that the latter is high, in fact from this it can be deduced that it has been collected for a long time.

Ideal courgettes should mainly be 15 to 20 cm long and with a shiny skin. The most important thing is to avoid cooking them when they are still unripe because they could be bitter when cooked.

But when do you actually need to harvest zucchini?

Surely when they are still small and very tender; When buying courgettes, you must be very careful, as there may be obvious signs that allow us to immediately understand that they will not be excellent. During storage we should put them in a cool, dry place and consume them a few days after harvesting. If the courgettes are stored at too low temperatures this can cause acidity and even noticeable mould. Understanding freshness is also possible with the method also used in aubergines, i.e. cut them into slices and leave them in salt in a colander for about an hour. This step is very important because if they are too ripe they could lose some of their acidity.

We can now find courgettes in supermarkets every day of the year, but to be able to eat them without being bitter they should be purchased in ideal period which runs from May to October, and therefore during the summer and autumn. Even from the economic point of view it can be said that one is deceived; it is often thought that the more a product costs, the higher the quality should be. To date, since we are witnessing a sensational increase in each raw material, courgettes cost from around 0.72 euros per kg to 1.00 euros per kg, which is obviously a lot compared to previous years. Despite these high prices it is important to follow small daily tips and tricks to prevent them from becoming bitter.