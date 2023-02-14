Home Health Why does chocolate make you feel good? Here is the answer
Why does chocolate make you feel good? Here is the answer

It is often said that eating the chocolate it’s good for our mood, but is it true? Those who love chocolate will be very happy to know that the answer is yes as this delicious food really improves mood but also brings other benefits. It contains tryptophan, an amino acid which happens to be the essential precursor of serotonin, also known as “happiness hormone”.

The serotonin it is one of the main neurotransmitters that manage to regulate mood and, in order for it to be synthesized, the body needs tryptophan. Tasting a square of chocolate is also a gratifying experience also because it not only favors the production of serotonin but also stimulates the production of endorphins and the release of other substances, including phenylethylamine and l’anandamidemolecules capable of raising the mood and reducing the feeling of stress.

Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, i.e. two molecules with tonic and stimulating properties, active on the central nervous system and absolutely capable of improving attention, concentration and cognitive abilities. Finally, the benefits of minerals and polyphenols must be added to these effects, which can act indirectly on mood as they contribute to the general well-being of our entire body.

But it doesn’t end there because the flavonoids in which chocolate is rich reduce blood pressure, decrease blood levels of bad cholesterol and fight the harmful action of free radicals. THEChocolate actually represents a sort of natural antidepressant which can be part of our usual diet as long as we choose quality chocolate and do not consume exaggerated quantities.

There are several different types of chocolate on the market that differ in the quantity and quality of the ingredients of which it is made but, when choosing, the ideal would be to opt for a dark chocolate, even better if at least 80-85% and without Of sugars added.

In conclusion, let’s say that eating a square of chocolate also helps to deal better with disturbances related to the arrival of Menses, when premenstrual syndrome can make you feel nervous, agitated and constantly looking for sweet and rewarding foods and at the mercy of mood swings. In fact, many recommend using chocolate during the withdrawal crises that occur when you decide to stop smoking as it can give you a momentary gratification which helps to overcome the craving for cigarettes.

