Why does Dipladenia get yellow leaves? causes and solutions

Why is my Dipladenia getting yellow leaves? What are the most common causes? Yes, a lot of hobby gardeners ask themselves that question. One should preserve the exotic beauty of these climbing plants in order to be able to transform the garden into an oasis!

The Dipladenia, also known as the Mandevilla, is a popular outdoor flowering plant, which is why the dedicated gardener often pays special attention to it. Mandevilla prefers full sun but can also be grown indoors given the right conditions. If you have a flower garden, this is one of the plants you want the most. However, when Mandevilla leaves turn yellow, it can be discouraging for some people: there are several possible explanations.

Dipladenia care – curled and yellow leaves due to improper watering

Mandevilla leaf yellowing can be caused by overwatering or underwatering. Keep the soil moist without soaking it. If the plant’s roots are wet, remove them from the container and shake off as much excess water as possible. Transplant them into new, slightly moist soil. The roots of a mandevilla that has become waterlogged can cause the plant to turn yellow. The leaves curl up and turn yellow even if the plant doesn’t get enough water.

If the soil is saturated with too much water, the plant roots can no longer properly absorb the nutrients. Lack of water also hinders the plant’s nutrient uptake. Maintaining a healthy, well-drained soil environment and following good watering practices is important to avoid yellowing of the leaves and possible death of the plant. Keep your dipladenia slightly moist. Keep a close eye on the top layer of soil. It’s important not to water until the top inch of soil has dried out. Also, make sure the bottom of the container has holes in it to allow extra water to escape.

Nutrient deficiency in Dipladenia

Plant nutrient deficiencies can occur when the soil is either too acidic or too alkaline, making the nutrients inaccessible to the plant. If the soil does not contain enough nutrients, it must be fertilized.

The nutrients iron, zinc, manganese and nitrogen are crucial for the yellowing of the Mandevilla. Iron deficiency is first noticeable on the younger leaves of the plant. Find the youngest leaves and see if they are turning yellow. If this is the case, the plant may be suffering from an iron deficiency. Nitrogen, zinc, and other nutrient deficiencies can be indicators of plant age. If your soil is deficient in a particular nutrient, you can fix the problem by applying a fertilizer rich in that nutrient.

Remember that plants can only take up nutrients when the soil has the right pH level. Mandevilla plants thrive in soil with a pH of 6 to 7. Neutral soil works best for these plants. If the pH is too low or too high, iron and other nutrients will not be properly absorbed by the Mandevilla.

Why does Dipladenia get yellow leaves? biological aging

When a plant reaches the end of its natural life cycle, some of its leaves fall off. Like all plants, these climbing plants have a natural lifespan. They have a definite life span in which they develop, age, flower and finally perish. When the Mandevilla plants reach the end of their lifespan, the leaves will turn yellow.

So if the leaves on your Mandevilla shrubs have turned yellow, this can be quite normal and nothing to worry about. If you find that not only the leaves but the entire plant has yellowed, there is a good chance that the plant is getting old and dying. At this point in the plant’s life cycle, it is too late to save it. You can replenish your supply of Mandevilla plants in your garden in spring.

Yellow Mandevilla leaves due to disease

Mandevilla’s yellowing foliage is often the result of fungal diseases such as leaf spot. Keep an eye out for small, brown spots on the foliage of your Mandevilla plants. These can spread quickly and affect the entire leaf and eventually the whole plant.

Diseased plants must be isolated and severely pruned back to remove all diseased leaves and stems. The mandevilla can be treated with neem oil solution. Powdery mildew is another form of fungal disease that needs to be monitored.

Pest infestation on Dipladenia plants

When the leaves of the Mandevilla turn yellow, insects are often to blame. Yellow leaves can be the result of plant pests such as mealybugs, spider mites or aphids. When mealybugs have settled on a plant, you will see white, cotton-like spots here and there. There, hundreds of hungry mealybugs will hatch from their eggs and feed on your plant. Horticultural oils like neem oil are effective in getting rid of pests that cause yellowing of leaves.

Why does Dipladenia get yellow leaves? Insufficient ventilation

The climbing plants occasionally need a strong pruning to stay healthy. Pruning the upper branches of the plant allows more air to reach the lower branches.

