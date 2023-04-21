Why does hair turn white?

I hair turns white virtually everyone as they age. In men this phenomenon can start as early as around 30 years of age, in women five years later. Of course we are talking about statistical average, each person has different variables.

Hair turns white: the role of stem cells

Now a study carried out by the New York University Grossman School of Medicine claims to have finally understood the reasons. Discovering the causes can radically change the therapies that could slow down or even stop this phenomenon which, as we said, remains absolutely natural.

Researchers have highlighted that the cause of hair graying depends on a few stamina cells, which over the years lose the ability to travel vertically through the hair follicles. This activity is necessary for the maturation of melanocytes and the related production of pigments. Stem cells are undifferentiated cells, i.e. capable of transforming themselves into cells of different tissues or organs. They are found in the bone marrow. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Nature. A research he had demonstrated the way to bring stress-gray hair back to its natural color. Stem cells were involved here too.

To achieve their goal, the working group did some experiments on animal models, in this case mice. The researchers used techniques for in vivo 3D visualization and RNA sequencing. In this way, the experts of the American university were able to observe in real time the movement of the cells on the hair follicle, necessary to color it and then return to stem cells.

With the normal aging process, an increasing number of stem cells no longer have this coloring ability, becoming trapped in the area above the hair bulb. In this way they are unable to join a protein, called Wnt, which transforms them into melanocytes which in turn produce the pigment.

If experts could teach the stem cells to move back along the hair follicle, they could prevent the hair from turning gray or white. However, many more studies are needed to get to this point.

