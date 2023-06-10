Why does one in ten Indians suffer from diabetes? » Science News

Among the causes are the change in eating habits and the spread of fast food.

Over 100 million Indians have the diabetes. This was announced in a report published by the Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes on The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. The research is the result of a survey lasting about ten years carried out on 113,000 people aged 20 or more and highlighted how the concentration of diabetes among Indians is “significantly greater than previously anticipated”, with a concentration of11.4% of the total. In comparison, in Italy, the prevalence of diabetes is about 6%, or half, while in the world it is estimated that 9.2% of adults suffer from the disease. In India, the highest concentration was found in the states of Goa (with 26.4%), Puducherry and Kerala (where the percentage is 25%), and research warns that such numbers are likely to increase in rural areas, where they are now lower than the cities. The report also revealed that around 136 million people, or 15.3 percent of the population, are living with pre-diabetes, putting them at higher risk of developing diabetes in the coming years.

For the World Health Organization (WHO), which previously estimated that 77 million Indians suffer from diabetes and about 25 million are prediabetic, diabetes is one of the causes of loss of sight, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and limb amputation. But what causes the increase in diabetes cases in the country? For Viswanathan Mohan, the senior author of the investigation, among the main causes are i changes in eating habits, migration to urban centres, irregular working hours, a sedentary lifestyle, stress, smog and the spread of fast food. “These factors together are causing an increase in diabetic patients but also with high blood pressure and abdominal obesity Mohan told The Hindu newspaper. ”The solution – concluded the expert– cannot be exclusively political: the population too must take responsibility for eating healthily, cutting down on foods with a high concentration of carbohydrates, fats, sugar and salt, sleeping on time and playing sports. With a little discipline it will be easier to stay healthy”.