Why Does Your Stomach Growl When You’re Hungry?

Why does the stomach growl?

Why the stomach growls when we are hungry is completely normal, it is a sign of our food routine. However hearing him “chat” sometimes embarrasses us, considering that he does it even when we don’t feel the need for food. But why does this happen?

I stomach rumbling often associated with feelings of hunger, are primarily caused by movement of air and gas created inside it. These noises most commonly occur when the stomach is relatively empty, such as in the periods leading up to meals.

The stomach represents an essential organ of the human digestive system. Located in the upper portion of the abdomen, more precisely on the left side, it has a size of about 25-28 centimeters and it sets up like a lot.

Despite having a width of 10-12cm, the stomach is characterized by its remarkable elasticity, which allows it to adapt to the amount of food inside, varying its shape.

The stomach performs a number of important tasks in the digestive process: Acts as a “container” for foods arriving from the esophagus, allowing them to accumulate and prepare for the next stage of digestion; Helps food progress towards the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine, mixing the food with the gastric juice produced by the stomach glands; The digestion process begins of carbohydrates and proteins through the action of enzymes present in gastric juice; Absorbs various nutrients and substances and, like water and some vitamins, which are subsequently distributed throughout the body to support vital functions.

In summary, the stomach plays a key role in the preparation and in the first phase of food digestion, as well as contributing to the absorption of important nutrients.

During the digestion phase, it is common to warn of sounds coming from the stomach. This happens because the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract contract to facilitate the processing and movement of food from the stomach to the intestines. Also, the natural occurrence of gas within these organs can contribute to the formation of rumblings.

If stomach noises, known as borborygmi, are particularly intense, it could be a sign that something has been consumed that one is perhaps intolerant of.

In addition, the stomach rumbling and ailments such as abdominal cramps, flatulence, dyspepsia, and bloating may be related. These symptoms may require specific attention, and it may be advisable to consult a medical professional for an accurate evaluation.

Investigate the causes

It is commonly believed that the main cause of stomach noises is swallowing air, which can be caused by talking while eating or by certain foods that can increase production gas in the digestive system through fermentation processes.

However, there are also other elements that can contribute to the activity of the stomach and the appearance of rumblings.

Digestion can be impaired by a too large meal or heavy food such as fried or fatty foods, which can slow down the digestive process and increase the production of gas in the gastrointestinal tract.

Carbonated drinks and use chewing gum often they can also promote the accumulation of gas in the stomach, in addition to the normal amount produced.

Lactose intolerance or gluten can cause gas to form which is the origin of the frequent and annoying rumbling in the stomach.

Celiac disease it is a condition in which the individual cannot properly digest and absorb gluten, a protein found in many grains such as wheat, rye, and barley. This lifelong intolerance damages the lining of the small intestine and interferes with the normal absorption of nutrients.

If stomach noises are accompanied by symptoms such as bloating and pain in the abdomen, diarrhea or constipation could indicate the presence of a digestive condition, such as colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, or diverticulitis.

It’s important undergo a thorough medical evaluation for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

To relieve stomach rumbling, it is crucial start with the act of chewing.

Chewing each bite carefully is extremely important, as the first phase of recovery takes place in the mouth digestion through saliva and its enzymes (such as ptyalin, which breaks down carbohydrates into simpler sugars).

Furthermore, during this phase, the nutrients are adequately triturated and amalgamated.

Furthermore, it is advisable to avoid consuming fried and heavily seasoned foods, as this can contribute to the formation of intestinal gas responsible for annoying stomach growls.

It is preferable to opt for light and easy-to-digest foods, in order to further reduce the risk of gas accumulation in the intestines.

