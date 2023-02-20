“On April 25, take to the streets” was written on a large banner.

Then the students of Michelangelo met in assembly at school. The objective of the boys, who this morning also had numerous parents by their side, was to throw the procession on Tuesday 20, at 6 pm, in the gardens of viale Malta, very close to the Student Action headquarters in via Frusa

The principal of the Michelangiolo high school, Rita Gaeta, then explained that «this morning they warned me that there were kids in front of the door with a banner, I went downstairs and since there were megaphones, smoke bombs, and a mass gathering of students which prevented I also called Digos for traffic circulation, which sent agents». The principal said that the demonstration had not been anticipated. Upon entering the school, the students asked for and received the opportunity to hold an extraordinary assembly which was attended by some representatives of the school council and students from the Sum collective. «Among the numerous requests that have arrived from the parents in recent days – Gaeta added – it was also asked an extraordinary school board which I will propose to do on Saturday morning.’

political reactions While the situation in the high school remains tense, at a political level the opposition continues to ask for interventions by the Meloni government. «A rave caused an uproar and an emergency regulation by the Meloni government – ​​he writes on Twitter the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta – Government that remains silent on the unacceptable squad beating that took place in front of the Liceo Michelangiolo in Florence. Silence that if it continues it becomes an accomplice ». See also Breast cancer. The protest of the sick in Cremona: they take away our department of excellence

Also IV leader Matteo Renzi pronounces on the beating and what happened afterward. «In one of the main high schools in the city we had to attend a sleazy and cowardly act of violence carried out by some militants of Student Action against some boys of the Left Collective» – he wrote, on his enews – 48 hours later, an existential question remains. Because the same right that intervenes on everything, from Peppa Pig to the Sanremo lineup, didn’t you feel the need to condemn without ifs and buts what happened? I wait patiently for Giorgia Meloni’s agency or one of her delegates to come out with the following sentence: I condemn the violence of the Student Action students and I undertake to expel from the right-wing youth movements those who use their hands instead of their brains. Too difficult?”.

Federico Mollicone, Member of Parliament of the Brothers of Italy, does not think so. “That video was shot by one of the guys from the collective – he said on Rai3 in Agorà – So it’s just for the sake of completeness of information to let it be known that there is also another video shot shot by someone else who wasn’t from the collective where you don’t he sees the scene of the boy being attacked, to which my sympathy obviously goes, but it was obviously a fight». «This morning I presented a question to the Minister of the Interior – Mollicone underlines again – asking for all the videos and identify all the people and also reconstruct the action that took place in Florence”.