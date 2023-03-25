We’re all familiar with the fact that you’ve spent a lot of time thinking about which gel nail polish would go best with your wardrobe. But just a few days later, just as you are about to admire the beauty of your fingertips, you take a look at your keyboard and realize something is wrong. You can see where your gel started peeling: right there, at the tip of your fingertip. If you’re wondering – “Why don’t gel nails last?” – we’ll tell you what the possible causes are and what you can do to make your manicure last longer.

Why don’t gel nails last? The most common causes

The cuticles have not been prepared which may be the reason for liftings to occur.

There is insufficient hardening of the nail polish due to too much oil and moisture on the nail plate.

Several layers of gel nail polish were applied.

Neither a base coat nor a top coat was applied.

The edges of your nails have not been painted well.

The nails are exposed to difficult conditions.

Gel nails are peeling off – you can do that about it

This is what you can do if you notice a problem.

Gel Nail Adhesion Problems: Don’t pull anything off

It takes a lot of self-control not to peel and tug at the gel when you see a small chip on a nail. Although it doesn’t seem like removing the gel will do much damage at first glance, it can severely damage nails, leaving them feeling brittle afterwards.

Keratin, the same protein that makes up your hair, also makes up your natural nails. When you apply a gel nail polish, the ingredient binds to the nail bed and ensures that the color stays intact for a longer period of time. However, if you pluck and peel the gel, some of the keratin will be removed. This gives your nail bed grooves and a blurred texture. It can take many months for all of the damage to grow out of damaged nails and be replaced with healthy nails.

Apply a layer of top coat

File the nail where the gel is having trouble and seal it with a top coat.

After the manicure, you should not cut or file your fingernails

Once the gel polish has been applied and dried, one of the top pieces of advice is that you should never file or cut your nails. Instead, wait until you’re ready to remove your manicure.

It is possible that after two to three weeks your nails will have grown so long that you no longer like them. However, do not file or trim them as this will remove the seal (top coat) on the edge. It is almost certain that this will lead to lifting and chipping, or worse, moisture retention that can lead to infection of the nail.

Why don’t gel nails last? prevention

For many problems, prevention is almost always better than trying to find a cure. To maximize the life of your gel manicure, do not open boxes or cans with your nails and wear gloves when washing dishes and cleaning. Anyone chewing their nails or biting their cuticles should keep their hands away from their mouth. In addition, you should not use water that is too hot when bathing or washing your hands.

Keep your hands moist

Even if you are plucking your nails, you should make sure to keep your hands and nails moisturized. After each hand wash, use hand lotion and regularly massage cuticle oil over the gelled nail to promote flexibility and prevent chipping.

Why don’t gel nails last? Use cuticle oil

Buying a cuticle oil will help maintain the condition of your nails and skin. The nutrient-rich oils have the potential to improve blood flow around the nail, which in turn encourages nail development. In addition, it can protect the shine of the nails. Apply the oil twice a day.

Gel nails are peeling off at the front – apply layers of polish correctly

Thin, smooth layers are essential for a long-lasting, no-lift gel manicure, whether the manicure is done at home or by a professional. To save time, you might find it more convenient to apply a single thick layer, but this strategy isn’t beneficial in the long run: the thicker the layers, the easier they come off. Start with a thin layer and gradually build up the color to prevent lifting.

Get manicures done regularly

It is highly recommended not to test the durability of your gel manicure by trying how long it lasts without chipping. A gel manicure should last at least two to three weeks before you run the risk of damaging your nail bed. Leaving the gel on your nails for too long risks weakening your nails and causing moisture problems. Once the gel begins to peel off, moisture can collect under the gel, which is difficult to clean and can lead to bacterial growth.

Why don’t gel nails last? remove gel properly

It is highly recommended to have the gel removed by a professional. Getting it done at a salon is quicker and safer.