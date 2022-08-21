Home Health Why don’t some people get bitten by mosquitoes?
Health

Why don’t some people get bitten by mosquitoes?

by admin
Why don’t some people get bitten by mosquitoes?

Some people are always bitten by mosquitoes, others never. Why this difference? A Japanese study found that one of the reasons lies in the blood group.

And that’s how for some summer evenings turn into hell because they become covered in red, itchy bites after a short time. Some blood types are simply tastier for mosquitoes. Let’s find out more.

Mosquitoes love certain blood groups

According to research by some Japanese scientists, mosquitoes choose their victims based on blood type.

Participants in the experiments with blood type 0 were bitten more times than those with blood type A. Blood type 0 is simply tastier for these insects.

Mosquitoes recognize the blood group via a specific chemical signal on the skin. However, only 85% of people show this sign on their skin. The remaining 15% remain invisible to mosquitoes, regardless of blood type.

The choice of mosquitoes does not depend only on the blood group

But the taste of mosquitoes doesn’t just depend on blood groups. Another important factor is carbon dioxide. Animals “smell” the gas from a great distance. This is how they track potential victims, because we exhale carbon dioxide.

Sweat and body heat also attract mosquitoes. Mosquitoes have a keen sense for lactic acid, ammonia, and fatty acids. We smell especially delicious after sports, sweaty and warm. So it’s best to take a shower before relaxing on the terrace after playing sports.

See also  Super convenient!ASUS Unveils ZenScreen Go MB16AWP Wireless Portable Monitor

You may also like

Why do you get fat for no reason?

Apple VR Fingertip Tracking Patent Gloves + Ring...

Cuban doctors, Iemma (president of the Pd Regional...

Monkeypox, an Italian tourist in danger of life...

Cuban doctors in Calabria. The Orders: “First try...

Monkeypox, Italian tourist is the first to be...

My personal opinion on writing is mining, and...

better mulberries or cherries? here is what the...

Asus Rog Flow Z13, the tablet that dreams...

Gum disease: what it is and how to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy