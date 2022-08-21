Some people are always bitten by mosquitoes, others never. Why this difference? A Japanese study found that one of the reasons lies in the blood group.

And that’s how for some summer evenings turn into hell because they become covered in red, itchy bites after a short time. Some blood types are simply tastier for mosquitoes. Let’s find out more.

Mosquitoes love certain blood groups

According to research by some Japanese scientists, mosquitoes choose their victims based on blood type.

Participants in the experiments with blood type 0 were bitten more times than those with blood type A. Blood type 0 is simply tastier for these insects.

Mosquitoes recognize the blood group via a specific chemical signal on the skin. However, only 85% of people show this sign on their skin. The remaining 15% remain invisible to mosquitoes, regardless of blood type.

The choice of mosquitoes does not depend only on the blood group

But the taste of mosquitoes doesn’t just depend on blood groups. Another important factor is carbon dioxide. Animals “smell” the gas from a great distance. This is how they track potential victims, because we exhale carbon dioxide.

Sweat and body heat also attract mosquitoes. Mosquitoes have a keen sense for lactic acid, ammonia, and fatty acids. We smell especially delicious after sports, sweaty and warm. So it’s best to take a shower before relaxing on the terrace after playing sports.