Why don’t tomatoes turn red? You can do that!

Why don’t tomatoes turn red? Green fruit hanging from your tomato plant can be a sign that temperature and soil conditions are not ideal. Whether in the greenhouse or in the garden, with a few tricks you can get the fruit to change color on the plant or after harvest.

Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetables grown in the kitchen garden. Even if you have been growing tomatoes for many years, it can happen that the conditions are not right and the fruit does not ripen. You observe the large, shiny green fruits on the bush, but they don’t ripen for weeks. Luckily, there are a few ways to speed up the ripening process and save the tomato crop.

Why don’t tomatoes turn red? The most common causes at a glance

Your tomato plants will show plenty of healthy growth, but their fruit will remain green and never ripen. This can be a frustrating problem for any gardener, but don’t worry. It can be fixed if you act quickly. Below we’ve summarized the most common reasons why tomatoes aren’t turning red and what to do about them this season.

When are they supposed to turn red?

The ripening time of tomatoes depends on various factors such as the variety and the weather conditions. That’s because larger tomatoes take longer to reach the green ripening stage that is needed for them to turn red later.

In general, tomatoes should turn red about 6 to 8 weeks after the flowers have been pollinated and the first ripe tomatoes should be harvested from the end of July.

Too high temperatures

One of the most common reasons why tomatoes don’t turn red is that the temperatures are too high.

At temperatures above 32-35 °C, the ripening process slows down considerably or even stops. If the temperature is too warm, the fruit will look either greenish-orange or pale green on the stem. The pigments lycopene and carotene, which give the fruit its typical red appearance, cannot be formed at these temperatures.

Very high temperatures can also cause yellow leaves on your tomato plants.

There isn’t much you can do in this case, except wait for the temperatures to drop again and the ripening process to start again.

Low temperatures affect tire performance

The ideal temperature for a tomato is between 20°C and 25°C. Nighttime temperatures below 10°C or daytime temperatures below 15°C for two weeks can also affect the reddening of the tomatoes. If this is the case, the tomato fruit will not only be green, but also soft and misshapen.

The tomato plant is overgrown

When tomato plants overgrow, they put too much energy into new growth rather than ripening the fruit. Pruning the tomato plants can help the plant bear lots of healthy fruit.

Before moving the young plants outdoors, remove any lower branches to plant them deeper and encourage new root growth. Also, during the season, prune the lower non-flowering shoots to encourage fruiting. Check the growth of the tomatoes regularly and keep the plants at a reasonable size.

Too many fruits at once can also be the reason why tomatoes stay green. If the plant bears too many fruits at once, which cannot ripen for a long time, you should remove a quarter of them. This will help the plant focus its energy and resources on the remaining fruit.

Why don’t tomatoes turn red? over-fertilization with nitrogen

You may end up overfeeding your tomatoes if you use a product that is high in nitrogen. This can encourage plants to put their energy into producing leaves instead of turning the green fruits red. The flowers may fall off, and the fruits that form remain green for a long time.

When the plants start flowering, use a natural fertilizer high in phosphorus and potassium for the fruiting phase. Once the plants begin to bear fruit, stop fertilizing.

A green tomato variety

It sometimes feels like a tomato is taking too long to turn red, but that may be due to the variety. There are many varieties that do not turn red even when ripe and remain green or yellow. When trying out a new variety of tomato, the first thing you should do is find out what the ripe fruit looks like.

How to encourage ripening on a stick?

If you already know the most common reasons why tomatoes don’t rot, there are some steps you can take to encourage stem ripening and save your harvest.

Shade the tomatoes: If it gets too hot during the day, consider covering the plants with shade cloths to prevent the fruit from getting too hot.

Protect from low temperatures: Use polytunnels or garden fleece to protect the tomatoes from temperature fluctuations. Make sure to open the foil tunnel during the day and remove the garden fleece so that the flowers can be pollinated.

Shorten the main stem: Cut off the main stem if your tomatoes don’t ripen. This forces the plant to stop wasting its energy growing new leaves and forming new fruit, and instead wasting its energy on ripening the green tomatoes.

Picking tomatoes: Stingers are the smaller stalks that form between the main shoot and a lateral fruit shoot. Remove any stinging shoots on your plant to channel its full vigor into the fruit and encourage ripening.

Remove flowers in late summer: If your tomatoes continue to bloom in late summer, remove those blooms that don’t have time to develop to conserve the plant energy they use.

Adjust fertilization in time: Once the tomato plants are established and large enough to bear fruit, discontinue fertilizing.

Reduce Watering: A steady supply of water throughout its lifespan makes the plant believe it has plenty of time before the fruit is harvested. If the fruits are large enough but not turning red, reduce the amount of water available to the plant. This directs the plant’s energy into maturing instead of using the moisture for new growth.

Can green tomatoes ripen?

Ideally, the tomatoes should ripen on the stalk. However, if the first frost is imminent, you can pick all the green tomatoes and let them ripen at room temperature. They give off their own ethylene gas to encourage ripening. If you want to speed up the process even more, stack them with an apple or ripe banana.

Another method is to uproot the whole tomato plant and hang it upside down in a sunny spot or warm room. Make sure some roots are still there and avoid direct sunlight.

If you grow your tomatoes in containers, you can simply bring them indoors where it’s warmer so they ripen faster.

Use green tomatoes

Even if your tomatoes don’t turn red, you can eat the green fruit. There are many delicious recipes that you can use to utilize them.

And whatever you do, never store your ripening tomatoes in the fridge. They should turn red at room temperature, otherwise they lose their unique tomato flavor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

