Current vaccines are perfect for avoiding severe disease and death but unfortunately they protect little from infection, spray vaccines in theory should also protect against contagion by making us reach the much-needed sterilizing immunity and potentially ending the pandemic. Why don’t we have an effective spray vaccine available to date?

Sars-CoV2, the virus responsible for Covid19, is a respiratory virus that spreads mainly through aerosols and tiny droplets called droplets.

This mode of transmission causes most infections to originate from the upper airways, specifically the nose and mouth. Nose and mouth are our main way of communication with the external environment and this also means gateway for pathogens.

We know that spray vaccines are built to stimulate the production of IgA and mucosal T lymphocytes which could create a kind of barrier to future infections. Current vaccines stimulate a powerful systemic response that reduces disease symptoms but does not prevent infection in vaccinated individuals. For months now, numerous pharmaceutical companies have been designing and testing spray vaccines against Covid19 until now without success.

COVID WATCH The complete archive

Why is it so difficult to build a spray vaccine?

To work, a vaccine must induce a robust and long-lasting immune response. The mRNA vaccines induce the production of an alien protein, the viral Spike, inside some cells which are recognized by our immune system and subsequently destroyed. Our immune system specializes in recognizing and destroying Spike proteins, so if we come into contact with Sars-Cov2 our immune system will recognize it and attack with speed and precision.

The spray vaccine works in the same way as a systemic vaccine but must induce the production of mucosal specific antibodies and T lymphocytes. There are several reasons why it is difficult to build an effective spray vaccine:

presence of mucus immune reaction to the vaccine low immunogenicity

The mucus produced inside our nose and in the upper airways has a protective function, in fact it serves to block any pathogens coming from the outside. The presence of mucus could reduce the entry of the spray vaccine into the mucosa. The mucus basically does its job and prevents the spray vaccine from getting into the cells.

Most of the nasal vaccines tested are on an adenoviral basis, in practice a cold virus is modified (making it harmless) to make it express the Spike protein of Sars-CoV2. The adenoviral vector infects the cells of the nose, inducing Spike production and subsequent activation of the immune system.

Adenoviruses are a family of viruses that often infect the upper airways with mild to severe symptoms, so most of the population have anti-adenovirus antibodies. The presence of anti-adenovirus antibodies reduces the effectiveness of the spray vaccine, as our immune system activates and fights it as if it were a pathogen.

Spray vaccines have a reduced ability to induce the production of T lymphocytes and antibodies in the mucous membranes. Mucous membranes are specialized tissues designed to repel external agents, so it is not surprising that a vaccine fails to trigger a powerful immune reaction in the mucous membranes. Furthermore, current spray vaccines do not contain strong adjuvant substances capable of stimulating the immune system.

In recent months, two spray vaccines have been approved for the Chinese and Indian market, unfortunately we currently have no phase 3 data to evaluate the effectiveness of these vaccines but we hope to be able to do so soon. If the spray vaccines approved in China and India keep their promises, in addition to a reduction in symptomatic disease, we should also see a reduction in the number of infections.

TAKE HOME MESSAGE:

Sars-CoV2 is a respiratory virus that spreads via aerosols or droplets and mainly infects the upper airways Current vaccines are extremely effective in limiting symptomatic illness and death but provide little protection from infection spray vaccines should induce antibody production in the mucous membranes and therefore sterilizing immunity currently, spray vaccines induce few mucosal antibodies China and India have approved two spray vaccines that we hope to be able to evaluate in the coming months

REF:

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-03341-z

https://time.com/6226356/nasal-vaccine-covid-19-us-update/

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-02851-0

https://www.salute.eu/2021/12/20/news/vaccino_spray_covid_watch-330547410/

Aureliano Stingi, doctor in molecular biology works in the field of precision oncology. He collaborates with the World Health Organization in the battle against Covid19-themed fake news

Instagram: Aureliano _Turn off Twitter: @AurelianoStingi