Why don’t we know where and how to cure ourselves? Politics responds

Why shouldn’t an Italian patient who has cancer know where to go? Or do you have to receive an invitation by letter to undergo a diagnostic test, when a text message would be enough to perform the same function? Politics, on the stage of the Salute Festival, found themselves faced with a barrage of questions posed by associations, questions about the difficulty of being listened to and treated as “sick”.

Politicians and representatives of institutions gave their answers to the questions posed by the director of HealthDaniela Minervaaddressed them “in the name and on behalf of the citizens”, fundamental points “which we call the Rome Agenda – said Minerva – on which Salute is committed until they are implemented”.

They were there to listen to this promise Francesco Perroneoncologist, president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), the honorable Beatrice Lorenzinformer health minister, now senator; Simona Loizzodoctor, deputy and president of the Parliamentary Intergroup on Digital Health and Digital Therapies; Manuela Tamburo De Belladirector of Medical Oncology, coordinator of the observatory for regional oncological monitoring. Head of the Agenas Clinical and Hospital Networks Unit.

“We defend the Italian healthcare system”

The most urgent issue in the field of health to be guaranteed to Italians? Perrone took care of clarifying it.

“It is the defense of the Italian health system, fundamental to achieve the rest – he explained -. The Italian Association of Medical Oncology will present its own number against cancer, with which it tries to estimate the lives saved from 2007 to 2019, more than than expected. And there are many. In the USA, however, we speak of “missing Americans” to indicate the Americans who are missing due to excess mortality. This is the difference between the Italian public health system and the non-public American one. System, the latter, which does not help citizens”. In essence, Perrone emphasized the “great wealth we have”, asking “citizens to defend it”.

A country without differences in healthcare treatment

According to the oncologist “it’s about supporting the Italian healthcare system and its universality, ensuring that no differences are created in the country”. We need to “focus the magnifying glass on diagnostic therapeutic care pathways – he said -. It’s about recognizing that women with cancer, but also men, don’t know what to do because they realize that treatments are not the same everywhere”. A process that has scientific solidity consolidated by guidelines, but which apparently is not followed everywhere. For example, there is no pathway for metastatic ovarian cancer.

A sore point, which former minister Lorenzin did not fail to highlight. “Of course we should arrive at equal paths throughout the country, with guidelines written by scientific societies”, he confirmed.

Strong regional fragmentation

However, this is not the case. Lorenzin highlighted: “There should be coordination between the cancer networks and a program for the implementation of Pdta (diagnostic therapeutic care pathways). Instead there is a very strong regional fragmentation”.

“After Covid we emerge with an unequal gap in access to therapies and with a diagnostic that today is worth as much as a therapy – he added -. And speaking of reference centers, not the patients should be in circulation, but the slides on which to carry out the molecular investigation. And should he tell the patient what his reference center is? The doctors, who must be part of an ad hoc network.”

And he concluded: “No one is able to free themselves from the financial aspects, which impact on people’s lives. The blanket becomes too short. We are once again in a difficult phase of public finance, but if we do not make a courageous choice and accompany it with a plan of strong reforms on the National Health System service, all this will remain the prerogative of very few: those who will be included in clinical trials because they are lucky”.

How well screening works

But why, with reference to early diagnosis, when it comes to screening, many people turn up their noses? “They are not updated according to the needs of the population, but also according to epidemiological tests, and in any case they are not homogeneous across the territory.” Confirmation also came from the Honorable Loizzo, who spoke of the “concrete commitment to guarantee the same access to screening in all Regions”.

“The South is penalized,” he said. Tumor registry”.

According to Loizzo “screening policies can be helped by digitalisation”. “Because I realize that recruitment can no longer be done with a letter sent by post to the population – he underlined -. We need alternative forms of recruitment, for example through Spid, or a regional network with a remote recruitment method. This is even more urgent considering the two priority missions in which the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) has invested: local medicine and digitalisation”.

Where are the oncology networks?

In this somewhat shaky picture, a particular crutch is missing, summarized in this question: why are there no oncology networks? It was Tamburo De Bella’s turn to respond. “In addition to thinking, it is important to act – he began -. I am a medical oncologist on loan to governance Healthcare and I took over an office that didn’t do monitoring. Now we have one in the works that we’re about to release.”

And he continued: “The centers must be optimized according to the incidence of the tumor, therefore one per Region. And we need a regional PDTA that puts the patient at the centre. The multidisciplinary oncology group, which must be present in every center that does oncology, must decide on the patient depending on the therapies he needs and the management of side effects. Therefore we must think about the acquisition of the territory as a node of the network”.

“Where are we at with the networks? It is an abstract concept that becomes operational when the Region draws up a Network Plan and assigns ad hoc funding for its management – he concluded -. Telepathology and teleconsultation will certainly help professionals to communicate with each other We have recognized the National Network of Rare Tumors, mechanisms that we are monitoring to support the Regions and implement some processes. Because I cannot and do not want to see centers that treat one or two cases a year. Finally, for ovarian cancer we are identifying the centers Region by Region. The objective is to optimize the service”.

Healthcare of the future

In summary: in the LEAs (Essential Levels of Assistance) there are no tests; there is a law but it is not funded; there are no oncology emergency rooms. What is going on? Perrone took the floor again to underline: “It happens that, with organizational decision-making mechanisms, we are unable to keep pace with the progress of knowledge. We must make a great effort to accelerate. We need funding, digitalisation of procedures, and we must understand that this serves all of us.”

“I no longer want to feel that the citizen with a suspicion or diagnosis of cancer does not know where to go – he concluded -. The healthcare of the future must not be based on heroic acts, I would like both luminaries and good doctors who implement an organized system that works And I ask politicians for the next few months to continue making this effort.”

