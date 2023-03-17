Water and lemon in the morning yes or water and lemon no? This is the dilemma.

In fact, in recent years there has been a succession of affirmations and denials by various exponents of the world of nutrition.

Surely everyone will have their own scientific evidence on which to base themselves in order to belong to one or the other faction. However, as you well know, nutrition is also made up of intuitions and unwritten rules.

Furthermore, it should be emphasized that when we talk about “drinking water and lemon”, we are not referring exclusively to its ability to make us lose weight. In fact, in this case unfortunately we have to tell you a bitter truth: it is absolutely not true. It’s not the lemon water that makes you lose weight, but your overall lifestyle.

Yet, today we are going to analyze the benefits that the action of drinking water and lemon every morning can bring.

Water and lemon in the morning can bring benefits

Well yes, despite the perplexities of some, today we’re going to find out what, according to supporters, are the benefits of drinking water and lemon in the morning.

It’s not just about the purifying properties which, as you surely know, have always been attributed to lemons.

And not even the possibility of losing weight which, as you will have understood, is a false myth.

Let me explain: water and lemon can help thanks to the beneficial properties they bring, but they will never help you lose weight.

In fact, you must know that losing weight is a long journey, which comes after a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which includes both nutrition and training.

Before discovering the benefits that you can have by drinking water and lemon every morning, however, it is good to take a step back.

The real benefit is not given by the lemon itself, but by the water. In fact, all nutritionists now claim that drinking a glass of water in the morning, even without lemon, can help the body not to retain liquids. in this way, our body will be able to perform all bodily functions in the best possible way.

Water and lemon in the morning: here are 5 reasons to drink ita

Why should I drink lemon water in the morning? As we have seen, some argue that it is nonsense, while others encourage this practice.

Well, as we have already specified, in this article we will find out what are the reasons to support the intake of water and lemon.

1. Helps digestion from the morningalso calming heartburn and swelling.

Indeed, you must know that lemon has the ability to stimulate the production of bile and gastric juices, preventing the formation of gas. 2. Strengthens the immune systemas lemon contains vitamin C and is rich in some substances such as vitamin B, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and enzymes. 3. It’s good for the skinas it contains antioxidants that can repair the damage caused by free radicals. 4. Hydrates the body and reactivates the metabolism after the night (attention: we emphasize once again that this does not mean in any way that the intake of water and lemon makes you lose weight) 5. Improve intestinal transitso it can help fight constipation.

Water and lemon: how should you drink it?

Before concluding this article, we would like to underline that the water must not be boiling. In fact, we advise you to use it at a warm temperature as, in this way, the liquid is absorbed faster by the body.