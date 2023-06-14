Why everyone should have a bag of lavender under their pillow: all the benefits

Looking for a natural way to improve sleep quality and reduce stress? Try putting some lavender under your pillow.

LLavender is a medicinal plant known for its therapeutic properties. It has been used for centuries in different cultures as a remedy for anxiety, stress and insomnia. Its fragrance is commonly associated with relaxation and calm, which is why it is often used in perfumery and cosmetics.

Why should we keep any a small amount in a bag under the pillow? Let’s find out immediately the benefits of this habit and how it can help our rest.

Why put lavender under your pillow? Let’s reveal the secret

First, you need to know that thelavender aroma stimulates nerve cells that regulateanxiety and muscle tension, reducing stress and normalizing heart rate. This helps our body relax and prepare for a restful night.

Also, the scent of the flowers helps reduce problems falling asleep. A study conducted on a group of patients with sleep disorders has shown that anyone who has slept in an environment scented with lavender has had a more restful sleep compared to those who slept in a non-perfumed environment.

But how to put the flowering plant under the pillow to receive benefits? There are several ways to do this. The first option is to use some lavender essential oils, which can be purchased in herbal medicine or online. Just a few drops on a handkerchief or cotton ball to put under the pillow.

Another option is to use gods bags of dried lavender, which you can also find at farmers markets or organic food stores. These bags can be placed directly under the pillow or just next to the bed.

Furthermore, the aromatic plant can also be used to prepare evening hot baths or in the form of relaxing herbal tea before going to sleep. The preparation of one lavender tea it’s very simple: just boil some water and add the dried flowers, leaving them to infuse for a few minutes before filtering and serving. You can also add a little honey or lemon to sweeten it all.

Also, you can use the lavender also to spice up the environment of your bedroom. You can do this using dei aroma diffusers or some scented candles.

In conclusion, lavender is a plant of many healing properties, including the ability to reduce anxiety and nervousness. Putting it under your pillow is a natural and simple way to take advantage of its benefits and enjoy a regenerating rest. Try putting lavender under your pillow now and start enjoying its benefits from tonight!