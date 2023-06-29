Why Evo cars (Dr Group) are so cheap and what reliability and guarantee they really offer

Il age brand was introduced in 2020 as a subsidiary of Dr, an automotive company founded in 2006 by Massimo Di Risio in Macchia d’Isernia. Evo also features models of Chinese origin that are slightly modified in Italy. Compared to DR-branded vehicles, the Evo models are further distinguished by their low price. Let’s find out why:

Evo cars: why they cost so little Evo car reliability and guarantee

Auto Evo: why they cost so little

The age car offer a wide range of features at a competitive price. The peculiarity of the affordable prices of the Evos can be found in the use of components deriving from the Chinese models JAC and Chery, which are assembled under license in Italy. In particular, the motors used are all supplied by Acteco (Chery). The prices of the Evo range are particularly affordable also due to the absence of automatic gearbox options and the offer of only one model with a turbo engine. The picture is as follows: Evo 3: from 16,900 to 18,400 euros Evo 4: from 18,900 to 20,400 euros Evo 5: from 19,900 to 21,400 euros Evo Cross 4: from 29,900 euros Evo 6: from 19,900 euros The Evo cars are built in the Chinese plants of Jac Motors and imported to Macchia d’Isernia, where they are completed with the definition of some details. The sale involves an unconventional process, which includes online ordering and home delivery, following the tradition of this small company.

Even more in detail, Evo 3 is a low-cost compact crossover, characterized by pleasant and proportionate lines, although not particularly personalized. As usual for the cars of the Italian company Dr, owner of the Evo brand, the model 3 is also produced in China. It is based on the Jac Refine S2 model, which is modified in detail, such as the front and the steering wheel, at the Macchia d’Isernia headquarters.

Evo 4 is one crossover with small dimensions and a spacious interior. It derives from the Chinese Jac S3 model, and the changes made by the Italian company Dr are limited to a few details. Evo 5 is an Italian revision of the Baic X3 model, with sculpted and elaborate lines, swollen mudguards, vertical front end and contrasting black roof. Evo Crosso 4 is a large double-cab pickup with four doors and five seats. As with all cars in the Evo range, it is produced in China and corresponds to the Jac Shuailing T8 model, differing only in the brand.

Evo 6 is a mid-size crossover, belonging to the line of vehicles produced by Evo. Similar to its smaller counterparts, the car has Chinese origins and has undergone an adaptation that gives it an almost luxurious appearance. The engine is a 1.5 turbo direct injection engine, characterized by considerable thrust power. The height of the car is considerable, therefore it is recommended to avoid excessive use of the accelerator when driving on winding roads. Fuel consumption is influenced by the weight of the car, which is why the adoption of a LPG system is the recommended choice in order to reduce costs at the petrol pump. It is possible to customize the aesthetics of the car by adding optionals.

Reliability and Evo car warranty

As far as reliability is concerned, in the case of the Evo 3, the endowment is very rich in relation to the low price, but has shortcomings in terms of safety. There are only two front airbags, and driving aids are limited to those required by law, such as ESP and ABS, as well as distance sensors and a reversing camera.

Evo 4 instead, it focuses on almost luxurious elements, including leather-covered bucket seats, front and rear parking sensors, cameras with 360-degree view, automatic climate control and sunroof. But there are no driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking and blind spot sensors in the rear view mirrors. In the Evo 5 all modern electronic driving aids are absent.

The age car offer a total 2-year warranty with no mileage limits, which includes coverage of spare parts and labor costs in the Evo service centres. Alternatively, the Warranty Pack is available at a cost of 520 euros (not included for N1 category vehicles) , which offers a total guarantee of 5 years or 100,000 kilometres, always with coverage of the costs of spare parts and labor at the Evo assistance centres.

The network of center assistance Evo is extended throughout the Italian territory, guaranteeing safety and attention. Each Evo service center uses only original spare parts and accessories to maintain the high quality levels of the cars.

A is available 24-hour assistance service, which offers services such as towing, replacement car, onward journey, hotel expenses and car recovery. All these services are free and provided for in the purchase contract for the Evo car.

