Why fiber makes you slim, full and even healthy

They are anything but annoying ballast for the human body: the name roughage comes from a time when people were not aware of the advantages of the food components. These are diverse: They make you slim: some of them have a maximum of two calories per gram. For comparison: Carbohydrates have four calories per gram and fat has seven calories per gram. High-fiber foods also have a particularly large number of essential nutrients. They keep you full: Because fiber binds water and