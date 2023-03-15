Women have fewer complaints and are more free to deal with their bodies when they combine their first menstrual period with a positive experience,” says women researcher Gabriele Proell (63). In fact, many girls experience their first menstrual period as embarrassing and uncomfortable. “And that in a development phase in which the body changes a lot, which already makes many girls very insecure,” says the native of Mühlviertler, who now lives in Burgenland.