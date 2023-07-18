Why has summer never arrived in London? «The cold, all Europe’s fault»- breaking latest news

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

LONDON – The irony has not escaped on social networks: “In Europe there are 40 degrees – they write on Instagram – and here it is autumn: is it part of the Brexit agreement?”. Yes, because Great Britain – after leaving the EU – seems to be isolated from the Continent also in terms of weather: summer has never arrived in London, the minimums are nailed to 12 degrees and at night you sleep under the duvet, during the day you can hardly climb above 20, it always rains and in the morning we have to go out with the Barbour.

Even the newspapers flourish the hilarious cartoons, with the soaked English and in his underwear invoking the heat wave: here the media give ample space, with shocking headlines, to the furnace that reigns in our area, perhaps even more than the Italian newspapers. But if it seems to be November in London, the experts explain that, once again, it’s all Europe’s fault: it’s really Cerberus and Charon that push the bad weather across the Channel.

Â«That high pressure sits there and continues to bring heat up from them – explains the situation to the Times Simon Partridge, meteorologist at the Met Office – but unfortunately it keeps us in this more variable current, so nothing good for the next ones. weeks”. He too admits that the weather is â€œsomewhat disappointingâ€ for mid-July and that there will be â€œnothing particularly hot or sunnyâ€ for weeks, with â€œannoyingâ€ showers forecast for days ahead and with temperatures decidedly below the average until at least the end of the month (and here the maximum summer average is 22-23 degrees).

Strong winds severely hampered efforts by firefighters to put out a fire at a hotel in Brighton last weekend, while across England they were forced by bad weather to cancel outdoor events including, for the first time in 30 years, the Goodwood motoring festival in Sussex.

The British, as always, are undeterred: keep calm and carry on, is their motto, and therefore you see people in shorts and flip flops slalom through the puddles, because here the natives dress according to the calendar, not in the weather, and therefore in July we go around lightly, whatever the cost. But this year is particularly tough, also because due to the high cost of living and the skyrocketing prices of airline tickets, many had opted for a staycation, a merry self-sufficient holiday.

But there are also those who can’t stand it anymore: take everything away from me but not the sun, wrote a commentator on the Telegraph, announcing the happy departure for the scorching Corfu. You keep the soggy English summer.

