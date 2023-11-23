Why having a pet is good for your health

The experience of sharing life with a pet is much more than a simple source of immediate satisfaction. In fact, it transforms into an authentic treasure chest of health benefits, a treasure that embraces both physical and mental well-being. This shared joy, deeply rooted in the hearts of lucky families who are privileged to welcome a furry friend, has recently attracted the attention of science.

Canids and felines, in particular, have gone through an extraordinary evolution to become not only faithful companions, but true allies in the daily fights against stress, anxiety and depression. In addition to understanding many human words, they master body language, tone of voice and even gestures, establishing a deep and intrinsic connection with their human companions.

The presence of a pet, far from simply offering companionship, extends a range of benefits that span the entire spectrum of human well-being. Whether it’s a rabbit ideal for allergy sufferers, birds promoting social interaction for the elderly, or even reptiles and fish, each species contributes in a unique way to our overall well-being. Numerous studies emerge to highlight the wide range of benefits resulting from pet affection. Pets prove to be essential allies in promoting positive mental health. In addition to offering comfort in solitude, they stimulate playfulness, encourage exercise and even contribute to better cardiovascular health. Their presence becomes a fundamental pillar for the growth and safety of children, while offering older adults valuable company. The authentic joy and unconditional love that pets bring to everyday life become priceless treasures.

The mental health benefits are further amplified by their ability to emotionally support their owners. Animal-assisted therapy has proven effective in treating ailments such as PTSD, anxiety and depression. The presence of a pet provides a stronger sense of identity, reduces negative perceptions about mental health, and provides security and routine in daily life.

In addition to the emotional benefits, pets contribute significantly to physical health. . The presence of animals has been shown to positively affect blood pressure, with lower levels than those without. Not only dogs, but cats also contribute to the cardiovascular well-being. The presence of a cat in the house reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, strokes and heart attacks. Pet parents show lower levels of blood pressure, particularly in stressful situations.

cane-Samson Katt-Pexels.com

Elderly people especially benefit significantly from the company of pets. They fight loneliness, promote physical exercise and reduce stress, thus contributing to healthier aging. The presence of pets is also particularly beneficial for hospital and cancer patients, with animal-assisted activities improving patients’ pain management and quality of life.

Did you know that purrs have healing properties? For thousands of years, cultures around the world have practiced “sound therapy” as a form of holistic medicine. Studies have confirmed that purrs fall between 25 and 240 Hz, which is the frequency known to accelerate the healing process of wounds, broken bones, and tendon and joint injuries. Endorphins lower stress and blood pressure, which can not only improve our mental well-being, but also our physical health.

cat-cottonbro studio-Pexels.com

There is nothing better than the feeling of a warm, soft kitten or kitten nestled perfectly in your lap. Studies have shown that cats have a calming and stress-reducing impact on our health, and that cat owners have up to 30% less likely to experience heart disease. In fact, their ways of reducing stress are so powerful that simply watching cat videos can significantly elevate our mood. It’s hard to look at a happy cat and feel stressed!

Anxiety and depression are two of the most commonly experienced mental health conditions worldwide, and accessing mental health support services can be difficult for many reasons. Being in the company of our cats can make us feel less alone and provide us with a sense of comfort and friendship. Holding, petting, cuddling, or simply sitting with our cats can significantly reduce feelings of anxiety simply by providing a distraction from our thoughts.

However, it is important to note that psychological disorders or conditions are not curable only thanks to the mere use of pets. Of course, however, the deep connection between humans and pets can certainly play a significant role in promoting overall well-being and improving quality of life.

Share this: Facebook

X

