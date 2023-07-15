Why heavy rain and thunderstorms can increase allergy symptoms

Pollen allergies: Why heavy rain and thunderstorms can increase symptoms

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forces of nature that can mean a difficult time for allergy sufferers. Because shortly before a storm, the typical symptoms can intensify. Read here what is behind it and what you can do.

Heavy thunderstorms are not uncommon in summer. These not only affect nature, but also allergy sufferers. Before and during rain or thunderstorms, the symptoms are sometimes so aggravated that asthma attacks can result.

Study shows allergy attacks increase during thunderstorms

Environmental physicians at the University of Maryland have found that asthmatics are more likely to need medical attention for shortness of breath, especially after periods of extreme heat and thunderstorms. The evaluation of hospital data from 115,923 patients between 2000 and 2012 who were treated for severe asthma attacks revealed interesting correlations: heat waves and heavy rain in the summer months can mean that asthmatics need medical treatment more often. There are many reasons for the severe allergy symptoms.

Osmotic shock releases allergens

Allergy sufferers suffer from heavy rain or thunderstorms. While normal rain cleans the air of pollen and provides relief for allergy sufferers, thunderstorms and heavy rain are allergy intensifiers.

Heavy rain leads to a so-called osmotic shock in the pollen grains. They absorb too much moisture, fall to the ground with the rain and then burst open, releasing a high concentration of allergens. If these meet the mucous membranes, which are already irritated during the pollen season, there is a much more violent reaction.

These reasons are also allergy enhancers

Air pressure changes: Before and during a thunderstorm, there are changes in air pressure. These changes can make the nasal mucous membranes more sensitive and increase irritation. Wind: Thunderstorms are often accompanied by strong winds, which raise pollen in the air and carry it long distances. As a result, allergy sufferers can be exposed to a higher pollen load, which can lead to stronger allergic reactions. Electrical charge: During a thunderstorm, the air molecules become electrically charged. This electrical charge can cause pollen particles to stick more to surfaces, including the lining of the respiratory tract. As a result, the allergenic particles can remain in contact with the allergy sufferer for longer and worsen the symptoms.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself

The solution is very simple: allergy sufferers and asthmatics should ideally not go outside for around half an hour during a thunderstorm. You should also keep windows and doors locked.

If you are surprised by heavy rain or a thunderstorm, protect yourself by covering your mouth and nose with a cloth.

However, it should be noted that not all pollen allergy sufferers react equally strongly to thunderstorms and heavy rain. Some people can be more sensitive than others, and the severity of symptoms can vary from person to person. If you suffer from a pollen allergy, it’s a good idea to speak to a doctor about your specific symptoms and possible treatment options.

