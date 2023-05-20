Why I have to run as a father

I can hardly feel my feet in the first few minutes after getting up because of the pain, but they still carry me. At least up to the changing table. Everything that friends have said before that life changes completely, all of it is true. Not that I doubted it, but nothing is like my life before September 2022.

I have probably the most intensive eight months of my life behind me. And I really don’t want to miss a moment. A marathon, indeed every ultra marathon, is a trifle compared to what energy I have left. Both my body and my head are pretty exhausted. But, even when I wake up after a far too little sleep and see my daughter’s face, all else is forgotten.

Share everything, still no “me-time”

In addition to many things that I still have to get used to, there is one aspect that particularly concerns me: being able to spontaneously decide to do something for myself no longer exists. Just put on your running shoes and start running, that’s history. We decided that we would split everything up for the first year. I never wanted to be the father who returns to normal working life after two weeks, while the woman is then responsible for the child alone.

It was always important to me to experience everything, especially in the first year. To spend time. I find that not only modern, but also fair. And I always had the hope that both partners would quickly have a bit more freedom. And time for “me time”. In my case, time to run. It was always clear to me that both partners absolutely need a balance, especially when it comes to the hardships of the first year with a child. And each for himself. Breathe, enjoy the peace, recharge your batteries. I never thought it would be so hard to make this a reality.

In the running clothes, but then…

How often have I had the situation in the past few weeks that I spent hours in my running clothes until I was finally able to start running. Because the diaper was full when I was about to leave the house. That I still had to feed the child, there is always something with a child. There were days when, after a long time in running clothes, I took them off again. Because it was now dark. And that frustrated me massively.

The feeling of not coming out the door. Even the feeling of being locked in, the feeling of just wanting to run, to free myself because so much had accumulated. The feeling of almost bursting. Frustration coupled with anger, dissatisfaction and imbalance, a toxic emotional mixture that is massively unhealthy for everyone involved in the long run. And I just wanted to run one lap, maybe just an hour, so I could feel better. So that I can endure the exertions.

Don’t run away, run to yourself

It was runaway. And I didn’t want to escape at all. I wanted to run to find myself again. Doing it far too infrequently didn’t feel right. Kind of like a high-performance horse that was fed oats but was always in the stall. However, over the years as a non-dad I had learned that running was always the catalyst for stress for me. Running always meant that I also ran to myself. Whenever I wasn’t myself anymore.

And so long debates ensued at home. I reminded myself that I’ve always believed that “me-time” is the basis of everything. Also a good relationship, especially if a child is an integral part of the relationship. And so I started again with the same time management as ten years ago. Even then I had to fight hard for the running time. Back then it was the job, now it’s the child.

It comes with love and planning

If both partners are fine, the child is fine. And only then! If one of the parents is unhappy and permanently dissatisfied, the entire chemistry is affected. And of course the child. So we came up with a weekly schedule that had “me-time” blocks built into it everywhere. These blocks are marked and they are non-negotiable. It is important that you encourage the other person to do something for themselves with a lot of love.

Only the beginning of a bad conscience destroys the “me-time”. How each partner fills these blocks is entirely up to them. And for me it’s always and always running. I have to run as a father. I need to feel like I can just run away and come back stronger. I have to run away to run towards me. I wish all fathers lots of love and a wonderful run. Enjoy the “me time”. Fight for it. It is worth it .. That’s how it works.

Read all of Mike Kleiß’s columns here.