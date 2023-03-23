Column: This is how it works: Why I have to walk slower with my father from now on

There are those moments that everyone is afraid of. They are a farewell and at the same time a beginning. This is what our columnist experienced with his aging father. What does that mean for his future.

It was the day I was very afraid of for a long time. The day it would become very clear to me that my father is no longer as crisp, agile and young as I used to see him. Endlessly long walks with him and the dogs, in the past many runs over ten kilometers and more, my father was always my motor for exercise. His stance on diet and exercise has always been important to me. I wouldn’t have run a marathon without him. He shaped the foundations of my passion, my understanding of sport and my awareness of my own body. When I took my first steps at the age of one, it was he who showed me how to do it. And it was he who supported me when I hurt my first steps. So many stories about running connect us, and suddenly everything is different. A new observation I know that my father has had problems with his knee for a long time. The many sports in the youth, but also the age have left their mark. My dad never overdid it, but meniscus damage from the 1970s seems to cause more problems as we get older. When he visited me at Christmas, I noticed that he was clearly having a hard time getting out of the car. And that despite the fact that he hadn’t even driven. It really took a lot of effort to push himself up from the passenger seat. Dad has a good figure, you don’t really see his 73 years of age. But at that moment it was immediately clear to me: Something is different here. And the images in my head of the two of us walking, talking, jogging together faded away. My heart and also my mind told me that this time would now be over. We slowly hugged each other. Squeezed and tight as always, and yet I felt a little less strength in his arms here, too. We walked a bit with the dogs. Very carefully, a small round. Just two or three years ago, this little round would have been done in ten minutes. This time it lasted almost 40 minutes.

Short biography of Mike Kleiß Mike Kleiß has been doing sports since he was a child. “Those who exercise achieve more” is his motto in life. Running was always his favorite topic. For seven years he has been running between 15 and 20 kilometers almost every day, often in marathons and sometimes in ultra marathons. So far, our columnist has published two books on running. He is the founder and CEO of Communication agency GOODWILLRUN. Mike Kleiss lives with his family in Hamburg and Cologne. He writes about running here every Thursday.

Things are different. Completely different. Also in the future Last Christmas went wonderfully. Dad’s knee trembled every now and then. We just slowed down, took breaks, and took deep breaths. After that it worked again. My father is good at talking about feelings. Unfortunately, he is very bad at talking about health. His ironic style may be funny for him, but for us as a family it is now becoming a bit difficult. And for just one reason: we’re worried. We shouldn’t do this, please, he emphasizes again and again. Of course, this does not make them any smaller. A few weeks ago father and my stepmother visited us again. Our daughter’s baptism was on the agenda and I was looking forward to this moment immensely. It’s a never-ending journey for my dad to get here and I really appreciated that he was willing to make the journey again within a few months. I admit I felt quite comfortable seeing him again. Just to convince me that he was okay. My slight fear that this is not the case was confirmed when father got out of the car again. Even more slowly this time, I read pain in his face. And from here a massive thought crept into my heart: From this day on, things would have to be different. Something I couldn’t grasp at that moment, but I could feel it very clearly.

