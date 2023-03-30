Column: That’s how it works!: Why I listen to my heart more than ever – and what that does to me

It is the center of our being. It is the engine that keeps us alive. But: Do we also treat our hearts accordingly? For a few weeks now, our columnists have been more concerned with the topic than ever.

Anyone who has ever had their body show them how fragile they can ultimately be will hopefully change this experience forever. Almost two years ago, when I literally couldn’t breathe when a thrombosis broke out in my leg and the blood clot shot into the lungs, my doctor certified that this also meant the end for many. Not good news, and the numbers are startling. Every year around 80,000 people die in Germany as a result of a pulmonary embolism. I’ve been walking differently since then. I rarely go to or beyond my limits. Since then I’ve been paying different attention to my body and have accepted that it makes sense to give the body time after such an event. Time for regeneration, time for a new beginning. The fear remains Running will always be an integral part of my life. Sport made my heart strong. The doctor told me at the time that I only owed it to running that I was still alive. That was and is motivation enough to keep moving. Running is my motor for everyday life, and I miss it when I don’t find the time for it. But whatever comes along a little is fear. Fear of getting sick again. Fear of another embolism, fear for my heart.

Who does not know that? At some point you get to an age where suddenly acquaintances, friends, family members simply die. Far too young, suddenly, without a hint of anything. You become more sensitive to yourself and the environment. And in my case, I have made it my goal to listen to my body more often and regularly. The fear isn’t always on the surface, but it resonates. And a few days ago she was suddenly very present again. A pressure in the chest area triggered panic I woke up feeling unwell. A slight tightening in the chest and a slight dizziness made sure that the fear became very clear again. I immediately grabbed the blood pressure monitor, the heart rate monitor and checked the oxygen level in my blood. I’m not hypochondriac, but I’m well equipped indeed. I need some gauges for my own safety. That’s the way it is, and it will probably stay that way. My first own checks said: everything is fine. Unfortunately, the symptoms didn’t go away and for several days I kept thinking about a worst-case scenario. My thoughts only revolved around the tightness in my chest. My measuring devices became my constant companion. In the end I did what I couldn’t avoid: I went to see the doctor. Only clarity can solve the fear If, like me, you have just become a father, if you therefore have even more responsibility, you should above all take responsibility for yourself. Running has turned me into a clarity freak. I now need the clear head that you get from running in all situations in life. Because clarity – and I am firmly convinced of it – always helps. I like to get to the bottom of things, and found myself consulting “Dr.Google” over and over for days. Something I’ve always advised against.

Short biography of Mike Kleiß Mike Kleiß has been doing sports since he was a child. “Those who exercise achieve more” is his motto in life. Running was always his favorite subject. For seven years he has been running between 15 and 20 kilometers almost every day, often in marathons and sometimes in ultra marathons. So far, our columnist has published two books on running. He is the founder and CEO of Communication agency GOODWILLRUN. Mike Kleiss lives with his family in Hamburg and Cologne. He writes about running here every Thursday.

I closed the calculator and called my cardiologist. He took my advice seriously, especially with my background. We started the analysis the same day. According to my description, he immediately initiated a heart echo. The ultrasound image showed no abnormalities. Even the blood test did not indicate that he had suffered another pulmonary embolism. I noticed how the pressure in the chest area decreased. Immediately. After the first results. Blood and stress ECG don’t lie But in order to really get clarity, you should have a stress ECG performed if you see such warning signs. Just to be sure that the heart reacts normally under stress. You sit on a bike ergometer and do 60 revolutions continuously. The wattage increases every two minutes. Blood pressure and pulse are measured at the same time. There was still a little bit of fear. I kept asking the doctor if there was anything to see. Nothing. Just nothing. In the follow-up discussion, his sentence caused deep relaxation: “They are as fit as a professional. In practice, no one has hit this number of watts, with the pulse, with the blood pressure”. Back to the beginnings The final diagnosis indicated that I had caught a bad cold. Basically a little thing. However, the symptoms felt distinctly different. I hadn’t had a heart check in a few years. I have other priorities in life. Silly me. Previously, the annual check had always been a routine. A routine I will be reintroducing from now on. I want to listen to my heart again, without fear. And I want to know if there’s any change in my health. Clarity was and is again my biggest motor. That’s how it works. Read all of Mike Kleiß’s columns here.

