why is (and was) a material hazardous to health?

Effects of asbestos: even if the use of asbestos in Italy has been prohibited for over 30 years, there are still consequences on our health. Asbestos is a set of six different minerals belonging to the silicate class. Actinolite, amosite, anthophyllite, chrysotile, crocidolite and tremolite. The word is often used “eternity” as a synonym for asbestos, but in reality it is a commercial name (that of the manufacturing company) of a material made up of cement mixed with asbestos fibres. A fundamental characteristic is that it is composed of very thin, flexible and resistant fibres.

Effects of asbestos: what is the current situation?

I data released by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità speak of about 4,400 people who lost their lives between 2010 and 2016. The vast majority of deaths concern the male population. In percentage terms we are at 87.7 percent.

Since 1992, the use has been prohibited

In the past, explains the Ministry of Health, it was used as insulating or inhibiting, and also as a reinforcing material and support for other synthetic products (means of protection and heat resistant suits). Since 1992, its use has been prohibited by law (Italy is among the first countries to have banned its use) and since 1994, its importation and sale has been prohibited. However, the release of asbestos fibers from pre-existing structural elements can occur due to slow deterioration or damage to the manufactured articles (roofs, pipes, etc.) that contain it. Therefore, the health authorities take care of removing it on the national territory with reclamation operations.

From 1 July 2025 all the member states of the European Union will have to eliminate all traces of asbestos from their territory. The United Nations calls for all countries to do so by 2030, even if 75% of states remain without ad hoc laws.

Effects of asbestos: why is it a dangerous material?

Asbestos fibers are very small and elongated in shape. «Each one is less than half a micron and is able to reach the pulmonary alveoli passing through the trachea, bronchi and bronchioles. Once in the alveoli, the asbestos particles, like the other inert substances we breathe, should be phagocytosed by macrophages and eliminated from the body. But when macrophages try to engulf asbestos fibers they are damaged,” he explains Dario Olivieriprofessor of Respiratory Diseases at the University of Parma.

The lesion of macrophages by fibers causes the release of enzymes that activate fibroblastscells of the connective tissue of the lung. If overstimulated, they provoke in turn pulmonary fibrosis e respiratory failure. Also, the fibers they are capable of generating the tumor formation because their presence creates a state of persistent inflammation that damages the DNA of the cells.

The risk of exposure is very rare

Today the risk of exposure to asbestos is very rare. However, the disease related to it is mainly occupational, which is why in the past it mainly affected workers and people involved in steel, metalworking and shipbuilding companies. Otherwise, in nature it is almost impossible to come into contact with or inhale asbestos fibers. To lead to damage to the pulmonary alveoli, exposure to this material must be massive, prolonged and intense.

“If you are a former worker of companies that treated asbestos, targeted and periodic checks are already foreseen, for example annual chest x-rays” specifies the expert. «If there has been only one or two exposures instead, it doesn’t make sense to do any examinations. Diagnosing the rest is not easy. For a former employee, the ideal is to remain under control with the awareness that many years, even more than 25, can pass from exposure to the onset of the disease”.

Effects of asbestos: what measures to take in case of exposure?

To limit the risk to a minimum, and in any case reduce exposure below the limit values, Studio Essepi (consulting and training company in the field of occupational safety) lists some prevention and protection measures to be adopted:

limit the number of exposed workers to the minimum possible; always use adequate PPE for the respiratory tract; intersperse the use of PPE with adequate rest periods; conceive work processes in order to avoid or minimize the production or emission of asbestos dust into the air; subject the premises and equipment for the treatment of asbestos to regular cleaning and maintenance; store and transport asbestos or materials that release or contain asbestos in special closed packaging; collect and remove waste from the workplace as soon as possible, in special packaging and with labeling indicating the presence of asbestos (they must also be treated in compliance with the legislation on hazardous waste). adopt adequate hygiene measures (drinking and eating in special areas without risk of contamination).

