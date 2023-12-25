Why is everyone getting sick all the time this year? Are we weaker or are viruses more aggressive? – breaking latest news

at Silvia Turin

883 thousand Italians in bed, 25% more than last week. There is a feeling that this year there is a greater spread of respiratory viruses. It’s really like this? The role of the cold and how not to compromise our immune defenses

Respiratory viruses and flu-like syndromes are on the rise, as is usual this season.

In the last week, 883 thousand Italians were put to bed by respiratory viruses, 25% more than the previous week. Among viruses, the role of influenza viruses is growing and they are responsible for 22% of infections, as emerges from the report published on Friday by the surveillance RespiVirNet.

The incidence of influenza in the last week (11-17 December) rises in all regions. In six (Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Emilia R., Tuscany, Marche) the “high” incidence threshold has been reached and in Campania we are at the “very high” level, i.e. over 19 cases per thousand assisted. Basilicata is the only one to have a very low incidence, under 3.9 cases per thousand.

There is a feeling that this year in particular there is a greater spread of respiratory viruses. It’s really like this? Why is everyone getting sick all the time this year? These and other questions were answered by Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan.

«The very intense cold that we suffered has an action of reducing the capacity of the immune defenses, in particular on the respiratory tract because the cold, but above all the thermal shock to which we are subjected when entering a warm house, blocks mucociliary clearance».

What is that?



«It is one of the protective elements of the respiratory tract, it is the continuous “washing and renewal” of the mucus that is produced at the level of the bronchioles. The vibrating cilia found on the respiratory tract act as if there were a paddle that renews this “sticky paint”. The thermal shock stops the vibrating cilia: the mucus slides, does not change and the virus penetrates.”

Is this why we get sick in winter?



«Yes and also because the cold has its own action, albeit indirect, of reducing the immune defenses, slowing down the circulation of the blood and therefore the renewal of the defenses, i.e. the lymphocytes. Then there is the fact that we find ourselves in closed environments with poor ventilation.”

Is this perhaps the first year in which we have really returned to the habits we had before Covid?



«We are now in a year where there is a new normality, a total recovery and also unfortunately a forgetting of those provisions that limited the spread of respiratory infections. The fact that no one is vaccinated anymore seems to me to be a sign of inattention. There is a tendency to remove that experience. On the one hand it is right and understandable, but precautions have been lost.”

Could the ease of getting sick also depend on what happened in Asian countries, that is, that people were in less contact with viruses?



«Yes, in a certain sense we are “making up” for the lost years, especially the children, who were suffering from some respiratory diseases in a “diluted” way».

Is there an actual increase in infections this year?



«There is a tough flu season, somewhat similar to that of last year, but there are many infections of other viruses (such as Covid) which have been a bit “downgraded” because in most cases they do not create big problems”.

Can we make a ranking and put the virus that is causing the most problems in the emergency room at the top?



«There is certainly the respiratory syncytial virus which is a protagonist compared to the others and then there was mycoplasma pneumoniae in children. There are 263 types and subtypes of respiratory viruses, plus we have a notable share of Covid which has somehow become better but very present in quantitative terms.”

Can having or having had Covid or other infections weaken you further?



«Yes, previous respiratory infections somehow worsen the response to other viruses which are therefore facilitated in a subsequent infection. Even bacteria, for example Streptococcus pneumoniae, spreads well thanks to a first infection which lowers the immune defenses, when we are in convalescence we are more fragile”.

How to prevent infections?



«On a physiological level, a healthy and balanced diet is important. The renunciation of smoking and perhaps the possible intake, for example, of vitamin B12 or vitamin C (once exaggeratedly recommended), which has its own anti-inflammatory and immune system stimulating action and then attention to temperature changes (as written above, ed.)”.

So do the hat and scarf in front of the mouth make sense?



“Certain. They are important because they protect the upper airways and dressing like a bow is also essential with a view to prevention. Then the protection rules, such as the use of masks and ventilation of the rooms. Finally, the recommended vaccinations. It is right to enjoy the new normality, but to be calm we need to protect the frail and elderly with vaccination and swab them so that they can possibly use the antiviral drug against Covid.”

