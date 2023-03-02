Francesco Muccino | 1 March 2023, 5.30 pm

GAME INFORMATION

As we know, Final Fantasy XVI it is temporal exclusive PlayStation 5, the only platform on which it will be available at least for the first six months of marketing. Afterwards, Square Enix could also decide to publish it elsewhere, although this does not mean that it will happen immediately after the expiry of the agreements with Sony.

The producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that Final Fantasy 16 will not be released on PC six months after its PS5 debut, and that for the moment there are no plans for the game to arrive on systems other than the Sony console. Still with regard to the agreement, interesting details are now arriving on the reasons that prompted Square Enix to enter into time exclusivity with the Japanese giant.

During an interview with 4GamerYoshida revealed that one of the main reasons behind the deal is related to support provided by Sony for game development: “From our point of view, the technical support we receive from the hardware manufacturer is an important factor that pushes us towards signing such contracts“, says the producer, who continues: “This time there was a phase where we were developing the game together with Sony Interactive Entertainment engineers who know the PS5 hardware inside out, and we received generous optimization support that we could not have managed on our own“.

Yoshida then added that “by not developing across platforms we were able to spend more time on things like game building and optimization“, finally also citing the possibility of advertising the title together globally. All these advantages have therefore pushed Square Enix towards the exclusivity agreement with Sony.

