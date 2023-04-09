Don’t eat with your hands! It is the phrase that is handed down from generation to generation when the children are in front of the jelly: but are we sure it is the right thing to say? It seems not: allowing them to dip their little hands into the plate and mess around to bring food to their mouths (obviously with clean hands) seems to do a lot of good for the psychophysical health of children because it lays the foundations for a future healthy and balanced food education. This is supported by research conducted by the University of Nottingham, according to which small children who are not forced to use a spoon or cutlery but take food with their hands establish a more direct relationship with all foods, also influencing the relationship with the food they will have for life.

Scientists conducted a prolonged experiment on 155 children between 20 months and 6 and a half years. Some of the little ones were given a diet based on baby food and similar preparations, served with cutlery. Another group was left free to eat small portions of carbohydrates and proteins with their hands. When the time came to see the effects of this experiment, all the little ones were offered sweets and carbohydrates or fruit and vegetables.

Sweets or fruit? Children weaned on baby food chose sweets without hesitation, while those used to using their hands spontaneously jumped towards fruit and vegetables. Probably – say the authors of the study – because these “messy” children had no fear of touching food, and could therefore enjoy the sensations that precede the sense of taste, such as smell, sight and touch.