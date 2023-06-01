why is it increasing among young people? Lifestyles or a mushroom?

Why so many cases of colorectal cancer in young people? This tumor is the third most frequent in Italy, represents 10.2% of all neoplasms and has a higher incidence after the age of 50. However, some research conducted over the past decade has shown that this pathology is on the rise among young peopleprobably due to obesity e pro-inflammatory diets.

Colorectal cancer in young people: a fungus is being investigated

However, a recent study paves the way for a new hypothesis. Researchers at Georgetown University in Washington started from the fact that in some cases people who get sick follow correct lifestyles. They exercise regularly and pay attention to their diet. The increase in cases would be linked to changes in the gut microbiome. These alterations are due to the presence of a fungus, the Cladosprorium sp. This fungus typically causes skin and nail infections.

Another study points the finger at lifestyles

This hypothesis is confirmed by the study Nurse Health Studypublished in JAMA Oncology, which followed 85,252 nursesbetween 25 and 42 years, between 1989 and 2011. Anthropometric data, such as body weight and body mass index, of the women were recorded every two years and information on their lifestyles was acquired.

An important indicator – the body mass index

The study, which lasted 22 years, showed that the risk of colorectal cancer was higher than 37% among overweight women (i.e. with a body mass index between 25 and 29.9) and del 93% among those obese (with body mass index greater than 30), compared to normal weight. The researchers also showed that for every 5 unit increase in body mass index, the risk of developing this cancer increased by 20%. Do you want to know your body mass index? Click here.

Colorectal cancer in young people: s eight also accuses the weight

The association between extra pounds and risk of developing colorectal cancer at a young age was also present considering weight. In women, who gained 20-40 kg over the years, compared to those who gained less than 5 kg or lost weight, the risk of developing this early malignancy increased by 165 percent. For those who gained more than 40 kg the risk was more than doubled (+215%).

“This study confirms that obesity is associated with an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer in a population of young adult women.” Patrizia Burra is a professor in the department of surgical and gastroenterological sciences at the Padua Polyclinic and a member of the Sige board of directors. «There is currently no data available on the male population. We can only speculate about the biological mechanisms underlying this increased risk.”

Pro-inflammatory diets are also accused

According to the study Body size in early life and breast cancer risk in African American and European American women it emerged that at diets rich in animal fats and proteinssuch as red and preserved meats (cured meats), is associated with a increased risk of colorectal cancer. Diets with fiber, vitamins and antioxidants, with fruit, vegetables and fish, are protective in this sense. The experts used data from Italian and Swiss patients.

